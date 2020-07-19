Britney Spears Struggling In Quarantine With No Friends?

Is Britney Spears doing okay in quarantine? Yes, she is, despite what a tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we found out.
Recently, Britney Spears shared several somewhat odd posts on social media that have certain fans asking if she is okay. According to Star, the singer is actually having a hard time being holed up in the house by herself.
“It’s no secret Britney’s a bit wacky and out there,” a supposed source tells the outlet, “but she’s finding quarantine difficult to adapt to.” The unnamed insider says that part of it is due to the limited contact she has with her sons — she's only seen them "a couple of times over the past few months” — and because she's lonely and doesn’t have many friends. The outlet then says that since the singer is by herself, she’s opted to reach out to people virtually. “She spends hours making selfie videos because she’s so bored,” purports the alleged source.
The magazine then mentions Spears's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, her “one bright spot,” but contends that Asghari spends more time at his apartment than with his girlfriend. “He’s always with friends or at the gym. He loves Britney, but he also enjoys his independence,” concludes the so-called insider.
Here’s what is really happening. Fans of the singer began swirling around the hashtag #FreeBritney again after it was rumored that she was being held captive by her conservator. This isn’t true and there's no evidence that the singer is being held against her will amid the current lockdown. As for her mental health, Spears has always struggled with it and has been honest with her progress to maintain it. So yes, the current quarantine may be taking a toll on the singer, but no more than it is for everyone else. For the most part, Spears is doing okay, and despite the tabloid's insistence otherwise, is spending plenty of time with Sam Asghari.
This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids stretched the truth in regards to Spears. A few months ago, we busted the National Enquirer for claiming that Britney Spears’ foot injury was going to end her career. The tabloid alleged “friends” of the singer feared she would spiral into a "self-destructive nightmare" while recovering. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source in the singer’s camp, who assured us the narrative was false.
Last year, we busted the paper for incorrectly stating that Sam Asghari broke up with the singer because of her hospital stint. While the publication tried to argue that Asghari dumped Spears in her time of need, Gossip Cop learned that it wasn’t true. Asghari has been very supportive of Spears throughout her struggles, including quarantine.
Mental health is a sliding scale, and while the quarantine may be stress-inducing, Britney Spears seems to be doing just fine.