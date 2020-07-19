Britney Spears Struggling In Quarantine With No Friends?

Here’s what is really happening. Fans of the singer began swirling around the hashtag #FreeBritney again after it was rumored that she was being held captive by her conservator. This isn’t true and there's no evidence that the singer is being held against her will amid the current lockdown. As for her mental health, Spears has always struggled with it and has been honest with her progress to maintain it. So yes, the current quarantine may be taking a toll on the singer, but no more than it is for everyone else. For the most part, Spears is doing okay, and despite the tabloid's insistence otherwise, is spending plenty of time with Sam Asghari.