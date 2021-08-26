Britney Spears Sparks Pity Wearing Only Bikini Bottoms, Boots

Britney Spears has sparked a wave of pity as her bikini bottoms-only snaps gain comments. The 39-year-old pop princess has made headlines throughout August for freeing herself via topless snaps on Instagram, with her 33.5 million followers getting a string of backyard photos, empowering captions, and the “Toxic” singer showcasing her assets as she just about stayed inside Instagram’s rules.

Posting five days ago, the songstress stunned fans by throwing back her head and posing clutching her chest as she held a red rose – it wasn’t exclusively love in the comments, though, as the #FreeBritney movement replied.

Britney Spears Goes On Topless Posting Spree

Scroll for the photos. Spears shared a total four images, all showing her scantily-clad and wearing only a stringy white pair of bikini bottoms, knee-high red boots, plus a choker necklace. The Grammy winner, losing the rose in the second photo, posed just about covering her chest from a stone terrace, with the caption shouting out legendary Hollywood face Sophia Loren.

Taking to her caption, the “Piece of Me” hit-maker used a single rose emoji, quoting Loren and writing: “There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.” Keep scrolling for more snaps.

Despite 1 million+ likes sending Spears the thumbs-up, comments have come in seemingly feeling sorry for the star. One fan clearly stated they “support Britney being able to make her own decisions,” but they worried “about the timing of these pictures and who’s taking them and telling her it’s a good idea while trying to prove sanity?”

“Something is definitely wrong here,” another said, adding that they hoped “they won’t show these as proof” in the singer’s 2008-commenced conservatorship case. Earlier this month, 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears agreed to step down as Britney’s conservator when the “time is right,” but her case is far from over.

“PLS DON’T GO DOWN THE PATH OF EXPLOITING YOURSELF,” a further fan wrote, with over 400 others agreeing. Those showering the blonde with love nonetheless evoked a sense of worry – “But what’s going on?” one fan asked as they wrote: “Oh Britney, WE LOVE YOU.”

Explaining Topless Photos

Britney Spears is fresh from explaining why she chooses to pose in the nude. A recent share saw the star reveal she feels akin to how she was as a “baby” when unclothed, even saying that societal views of women removing their clothing are unfair.