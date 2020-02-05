Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Living Separate Lives?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Britney Spears living a separate life from her boyfriend, Sam Asghari? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but there’s no truth to it. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and found it completely false.

“Britney and Sam: Trouble In Paradise!” crows the tabloid Life & Style in the headline of a new article. The magazine claims that Spears and her boyfriend of three years have lately been “leading separate lives” because of their time commitments. According to an unidentified “source,” Asghari, a personal trainer, “refuses to live off Britney’s money” as he’s focusing on his own career.

The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Spears is busy with her own personal drama, “battling out her conservatorship” with her father, Jamie, and “preparing to fight ex-husband Kevin Federline for more time with their sons. The source adds that though Spears and Asghari love each other, “but due to their busy schedules, it’s not always easy.”

Though it’s somewhat unclear what the article’s writer means by “separate lives,” Gossip Cop finds no truth to the claim. Spears and Asghari both make frequent posts on social media spending time together and celebrating their relationship. Last week, for example, Spears posted a video of Asghari kissing her in their house on Instagram. Back in January, they both shared a photo of them enjoying a horseback ride in the mountains. Separate lives? We think not.

It should also be noted that Spears’ supposed “custody battle” with her ex, Federline, seems to be another fabrication. The most recent drama concerns the singer’s father more than it does her. In September, E! News reported that Federline obtained a restraining order on behalf of his sons against Jamie due to alleged child abuse. Following that, a custody arrangement was reached with Spears being given 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, and Jamie being cut off from all contact with the children.

Life & Style clearly has no interest in reporting facts, preferring instead to make up vicious rumors about one of the most maligned and targeted pop stars in recent memory. They’re not alone: year after year, Gossip Cop continues to debunk some truly ridiculous rumors about Spears. The gossip site YourNewsWire alleged in 2017 that Spears was connected to the Illuminati. RadarOnline claimed in 2018 that she was getting “flabby” due to a junk food addiction. And in 2019, the Globe made the truly outrageous claim that Spears was undergoing electroshock therapy to help with her mental health.

All of it was complete nonsense, of course. Spears has always been the target of cruel articles from tabloids and gossip columns, which have ranged from biased and unfair to complete lies. After all this time, doesn’t she deserve better? Seriously – just leave Britney alone.