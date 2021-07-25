Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Engaged? Here’s What Asghari Says

Is Britney Spears getting married? The embattled pop star has dated Sam Asghari for years, but her conservatorship makes everything in her life difficult. Gossip Cop has the answer.

Ring On That Finger

Spears was recently spotted snagging some Starbucks with a positively massive rock on her ring finger. It didn’t take the paparazzi long to conclude that the couple got engaged over the weekend. She and Asghari did take a trip to Hawaii, so it sounded like a proposal was a genuine possibility.

Asghari Responds

Yesterday, TMZ caught up with Asghari to congratulate him on the engagement. Clearly having a bit of fun, Asghari revealed that he and Spears have actually been married for five years now. “We secretly got married in Hawaii,” Asghari says. “That’s one of the stories that I don’t know, but I see it on newspapers.” He and the paparazzo chuckle, and he goes for what could be his second or third workout of the day. This effectively shuts down the rumor that the two are currently engaged.

We Busted That Story

Asghari is referring directly to an OK! cover story this week which claimed he and Spears were married in Hawaii. This tabloid is pathologically wrong when it comes to celebrity weddings, for its promoted weddings with Zooey Deschanel and Leonardo DiCaprio have also never happened. As Asgahri himself confirms, they didn’t get hitched in Hawaii.

As for Asghari and Spears, tabloids have missed the mark on their relationship for years. Gossip Cop has seen stories about Spears begging to get married, and how they’re living separate lives. Stories from these outlets are almost always bogus anyway, but the control over Spears from her conservatorship makes tips from so-called “friends” even less believable.

Can They Get Married?

During her 23 minute testimony in her conservatorship hearing, Spears said “I want to be able to get married and have a baby.” Spears and Asghari could technically get married under the conservatorship, but Spears makes it sound like that’s impossible. It would be one thing if her father and company were on board, but the startling reports prove this is sadly not the case.

There’s hope for the first time in a long time for Spears. Thanks in part to the #FreeBritney movement, Spears is getting a new lawyer. Gossip Cop hopes that she and Asghari can someday soon have a secret Hawaiin wedding, but it probably wouldn’t happen until the conservatorship finally ends.

