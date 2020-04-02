Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Britney Spears has been dating Sam Asghari since 2016, and judging by both of their Instagram accounts they still seem to be going strong. But because it’s Spears, the tabloids can’t stop themselves from inventing bogus and often insulting stories about her relationship. Here are a few articles Gossip Cop has debunked in the past year about the couple.

Our first phony story comes from April of last year. According to an article published in Star, Spears was “begging” Asghari get marry her after her father Jamie’s recent health crisis. Jamie Spears had recently left treatment for a ruptured colon, which an unidentified “insider” claimed had Spears so upset that she was demanding a proposal, saying Asghari “wishes she’d ease up,” the source told the outlet, adding that he “feels they don’t need a piece of paper” to make their love official. A source close to Spears assured Gossip Cop that the story was “completely untrue.” The health crisis was undoubtedly stressful for Spears, but that didn’t lead her to demand an engagement ring from her boyfriend.

The following month, the gossip site RadarOnline posted that Spears’ conservatorship was hurting her relationship with Asghari. The singer’s father acts as her legal guardian and controls her estate, and the ongoing tensions and legal disputes of the situation are dramatic enough on their own. But the unreliable blog added an unsubstantiated claim that the tension was “putting a lot of pressure” on Asghari and was “undoubtedly having a negative impact on their relationship.” Once again, this was untrue: Gossip Cop‘s source once again confirmed that the story was false, but it’s clear just by looking at Asghari’s and Spears’ Instagram accounts that he continues to love and support her.

In early February of this year, Life & Style reported that Spears and Asghari were living separate lives because of their busy schedules. The magazine alleged that Asghari “refuses to live off of Britney’s money” and was focused on building his own career, while Spears was “preparing to fight ex-husband Kevin Federline” over custody of their kids. Gossip Cop shot down the story on both counts. Asghari and Spears had frequently posted on social media showing themselves spending time together, and there isn’t much evidence of Spears fighting with Federline over custody. Federline’s dispute has mostly been with Jamie, whom he accused of child abuse last September.

Finally, Woman’s Day published a completely inaccurate story last month claiming that Spears caught Asghari cheating on her. The tabloid offered no evidence that any infidelity had occurred, only showing a cryptic Instagram post from Spears featuring a cheetah with the comment, “don’t mess with the cat.” Gossip Cop was assured by our source that the whole story was bogus. The post was not directed at Asghari, and he did not cheat on her. The tabloid also claimed to have pictures of the couple “locked in a showdown in a Los Angeles parking lot,” but in fact, the photos showed nothing of the sort. They were just talking to each other, in a parking lot. It was a total non-story.