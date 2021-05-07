Britney Spears Risking It All In Court To End Conservatorship?

Is Britney Spears taking a huge risk by speaking out about her future? Spears is preparing to speak in court for the first time since 2008, and one outlet says she has just as much to lose as she has to gain. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Britney’s Big Risk!’

According to the National Enquirer, Spears may lose everything when she speaks at an upcoming court hearing regarding her conservatorship. Spears is attempting to win back control of her life from her father Jamie Spears, who was placed in charge of her affairs in 2008. A source says, “Britney is planning to go all out to get her freedom back and hit hard against the conservatorship.”

Spears wants to prove to the court that she’s capable of taking care of herself. An insider says “it will be ugly and highly embarrassing for her dad because Britney will be calling him out and making a very strong case that the current restrictions are unfair.” Spears wants to win her freedom so she can marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

An insider called this a “seriously risky strategy.” Speaking out could end up making Spears’ life worse. The story concludes with an insider saying “it could backfire if her speech is too strong or aggressive because that could see the judge double down and back the conservatorship.”

Not Entirely Accurate

The last sentence of this makes no sense. How would someone “double down” on a conservatorship? The judge has backed the conservatorship for 13 years now, so it’s not like that would even be a punishment for speaking out. It would just be continuing the status quo. There’s always going to be a risk when advocating for yourself, but this tabloid never explains what that would mean in practice.

She Wants A New Conservator

Spears is not trying to “get her freedom back” exactly, either. It’s been widely reported that Spears doesn’t want to end the conservatorship, she just wants her father removed from it. Spears does not want what the Enquirer claims she wants, so the story is completely false.

A Note On Marriage

This story describes Spears as “marriage-minded,” which is curious. Last year, this same outlet reported that Spears and Asghari had broken up over her health. The Enquirer appears to be flip-flopping its narrative to say Spears isn’t single and wants to get married as soon as possible.

Spears and Asghari have been together for nearly five years now, so Gossip Cop wouldn’t be surprised if they did wed someday. That being said, the lack of consistency from this outlet betrays how little it really knows about the “Toxic” singer.

Tabloid On The Attack

Spears is a favorite target of the National Enquirer. Last week, it claimed her Instagram was a cry for help. What the outlet called “[manic] dancing” is really just dancing, something she’s done professionally for decades.

The tabloid regularly attacks her health as well, but Spears is doing just fine physically. Clearly, this isn’t the place to go for accurate Spears news. It remains to be soon what effect Spears’ testimony will have regarding the future of her conservatorship.

