Britney Spears Reveals Key To Weight Loss In Instagram Bikini Video

Like many other people, Britney Spears noticed herself gaining weight throughout quarantine. The pop star recently uploaded a video of herself showing off her bikini body to Instagram and credited longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari with inspiring her to get back in shape. Spears also shared details about the workout regimen and diet that helped her feel more like herself in her body.

Britney Spears posted a quick video full of edits of herself to Instagram last night modeling two brightly colored bikinis. Like a lot of people around the world, Spears has been in quarantine to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. When she noticed the quarantine pounds starting to add up, she decided to do something about it.

“In the past two weeks I’ve said that’s it,” she captioned the post, adding that she’d decided to whip herself back in shape in part because “my boyfriend’s body is hotter than hot.” In order to make good on her fitness goals, Spears explained that she took up running and tries “to eat clean and be mindful with my food unless I cheat, like last night when I ate a container of peanuts.”

As the weight began to melt off of her, the pop star had a startling realization that she didn’t just want to get thinner. “I might look better but I felt too vulnerable in my skin being this small,” she admitted. Not liking that sensation, Spears added boxing to her workout, which resulted in the “Toxic” singer feeling “stronger” than ever.

Spears rounded out her post with a very body-positive message for her fans, one that is certain to resonate with people from all walks of life. “We all have our own ways to work on our bodies and I respect that cause we all should,” she wrote, before playfully adding, “I just hope I don’t see an @innout burger any time soon.”

It’s awesome to see Spears feeling so confident in her skin, and her message about how different fitness is and looks for everyone is certainly needed in this day and age. When stars like Britney Spears acknowledge that getting in shape is more than just losing weight, it’s sure to send an important message to people struggling with body image issues. Spears may have been inspired by her boyfriend Sam Asghari to take charge of her fitness, but now she’s inspiring other people to think outside the box when it comes to their own fitness goals.

