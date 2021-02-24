Britney Spears Reveals A Slimmer Figure And Her Secret To Shedding Pounds In Latest IG Video

Britney Spears is pretty active on Instagram, but her latest post takes it up a notch. The pop icon recently shared that she’s been focusing on getting healthier the past few months, and her plan certainly seems to be working for her.

Dressed in a white top, tiny pink shorts, and a rolled pair of black socks. Spears noted that it had been a number of months since she’d last posted one of her energetic dance videos, so she had to explain why she looked so different after so many weeks. The singer shared that thanks to portion control, she’s been feeling “way better now” despite how hard it was to properly portion Doritos — apparently a full bag isn’t the healthiest serving size, which is news to us.

Britney Spears also shared that she’d been struggling with blisters on her feet and toes from dancing on hard marble floors, so she improvised with athletic tape and socks until her new lyrical shoes — think super lightweight ballerina shoes that cover the front of the foot — finally arrived and she could dance without worrying about hurting her feet.

According to the singer, the dance shoes would her first pair since she was 9 years old, so she’s obviously in for a treat with how much better footwear design has gotten since the early ’90s.

Britney Spears’ ongoing battle over her conservatorship has pushed her into the worldwide spotlight again after the New York Times‘ Framing Britney Spears left thousands of fans outraged at the treatment she’s received. The situation is still developing, but it’s nice to see that Spears is still able to dance as passionately and freely as she likes despite the difficulties still ahead.

