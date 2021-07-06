Britney Spears Retiring From Music Forever? Longtime Manager Resigns, Saying She’s Done Performing

In a surprise announcement, Britney Spears’ longtime manager has revealed the singer has informed him she intends to retire from the music business. According to Larry Rudolph, who has managed Spears for most of her career, she informed of her decision and he has, in turn, resigned as her manager.

In an email to Spears conservators Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, Rudolph wrote, “It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.” So, what does this mean for fans?

This Isn’t The First Time

In early 2019, Britney Spears announced she was canceling a residency in Las Vegas after her father, Jamie, became ill. The former Disney superstar has not performed since, though there was a long pandemic to consider as well. Spears has also reportedly said in the past that she does not intend to perform again until her controversial conservatorship is lifted. Could this just be a power play on her behalf to get the legal agreement nullified? Possibly.

Late last month, Spears spoke out in court for the first time about her 13-year-old conservatorship and it’s safe to say she didn’t hold back. Over the course of the 24-minute statement, Spears slammed the conservatorship, her father, Montgomery, and her family. She describes the onerous conditions she’s been forced live under and later revealed she’d been forced to tour to make money, money that was controlled by Montgomery and Jamie Spears. Now with Britney Spears making an all-out effort to escape the conservatorship and take back her life, this retirement could very well be a threat to show she means business.

Will She Perform Again?

It’s hard to say. It is safe to say she is likely willing to retire forever. She has a lot of money and doesn’t need to continue performing. But she also has said many, many times that she truly loves singing and dancing, so it’s pretty easy to see that if the conservatorship is lifted, she might very well go back on tour, or set up another successful Las Vegas residency, without her father’s influence or permission.

