Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Rachel McAdams at the Disobedience premiere at Tribeca in 2018 Entertainment Rachel McAdams’ Most Iconic Movies, Ranked

From Mean Girls and The Notebook to Spotlight and Doctor Strange, we're ranking the 10 best Rachel McAdams movies of all time.

 by Jane Andrews
Britney Spears smiling in a sheer white dress Celebrities Britney Spears Ready To Resume Las Vegas Residency And Wants To Celebrate With Butt Implants?

Is Britney Spears getting butt implants to coincide with a return to Las Vegas? The “Toxic” singer has been in the news recently for issues surrounding her controversial conservatorship, but one tabloid is telling a completely different story. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Britney Wants A Bigger Butt’ Back in February, the Globe claimed that “pop sexpot […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kesha in a tan dress and hat News Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Kesha celebrated International Women’s Day with a bold display of friendship, but her message was still pretty dang sweet. The singer posted a photo of her and a pal laughing with their pants down. March 8 marked International Women’s Day, so Kesha took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Looking absolutely radiant in a black […]

 by Griffin Matis
A screenshot of Meghan McCain wearing a burgundy jacket on The View Entertainment Report: Meghan McCain Angering ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Daring New Looks

Has Meghan McCain angered her The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar with her parade of “daring new looks”? One tabloid reports that the other daytime talk divas have warned McCain to tone down the hair and makeup “or else!” Gossip Cop has investigated the rumor and can detail what we’ve discovered.  Meghan McCain’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Britney Spears Ready To Resume Las Vegas Residency And Wants To Celebrate With Butt Implants?

M
Matthew Radulski
5:00 pm, March 9, 2021
Britney Spears smiling in a sheer white dress
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Is Britney Spears getting butt implants to coincide with a return to Las Vegas? The “Toxic” singer has been in the news recently for issues surrounding her controversial conservatorship, but one tabloid is telling a completely different story. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Britney Wants A Bigger Butt’

Back in February, the Globe claimed that “pop sexpot Britney Spears is desperate to reshape her image to fit in with Hollywood’s big-butted cool crowd.” The “Womanizer” singer “rocketed to fame and fortune party due to her curves, but now feels she needs a bigger bottom to keep up with current stars Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj.” An insider said, “Back in Britney’s heyday, it was trendier to have a smaller, pert butt,” but now times have changed.

Spears is reportedly “working out tirelessly in her home gym, adding on to her muscle mass.” She’s also “talking of restarting her Las Vegas residency, plus a concert tour when travel restrictions lift,” a source explains. The article concludes by saying that “she wants a new booty to go with” her comeback.

An Extremely Shallow Story

Have you ever seen a story about a male singer wanting to get a bigger butt? Gossip Cop has not. This trashy tabloid only judges Britney Spears and other women in terms of their bodies, and frankly, it’s disgusting. Of all the drama going on in Spears’ life, there is no indication that “[wanting] a bigger butt” is exactly a paramount concern.

Even if we try to go by this tabloid’s disturbing logic, this story makes no sense. Of the three women listed as having a “bigger bottom,” none of them are new to the scene. Kardashian’s not a singer, Lopez and Spears have been contemporaries since the ’90s, and Nicki Minaj has been a fixture in the music industry for over a decade. Why would Spears need implants now? She was already an enormous draw in Las Vegas during her last residency, so she hardly needs to go under the knife for a comeback.

As for the return to the Las Vegas residency, that’s still up in the air as well. In 2019, EW reported that Spears may never return to Las Vegas. With live performances still in limbo due to COVID-19, there is no clear sign that this is what Spears wants. This entire story is either demeaning or misleading, so Gossip Cop is debunking it.

Other Bogus Stories

We already busted this tabloid for claiming that Kim Kardashian was getting her butt insured for $100 million. That would’ve been a quarter of her net worth at the time, so it was obviously false. As for Britney Spears, the Globe falsely reported that she was going bald, which simply has not happened.

We’ve seen this tabloid target women’s bodies numerous times. It claimed that Jennifer Aniston wanted surgery to fix her “saggy knees” and that Caitlyn Jenner was getting butt surgery too. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Dolly Parton splurging and spending $2 million on plastic surgery for her birthday. This is a trope that should’ve been abandoned long ago.

More News From Gossip Cop

Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation? 

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’? 

Olivia Munn Shares Her ‘Spiciest’ Braless Photo For Friend’s B-Day

‘Glee’ Curse: The Beloved Show’s Most Tragic Moments

Kim Kardashian Dating Again, Throwing ‘Divorce Party,’ And Seeking Full Custody After Split With Kanye West?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.