Britney Spears Ready To Resume Las Vegas Residency And Wants To Celebrate With Butt Implants?

Is Britney Spears getting butt implants to coincide with a return to Las Vegas? The “Toxic” singer has been in the news recently for issues surrounding her controversial conservatorship, but one tabloid is telling a completely different story. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Britney Wants A Bigger Butt’

Back in February, the Globe claimed that “pop sexpot Britney Spears is desperate to reshape her image to fit in with Hollywood’s big-butted cool crowd.” The “Womanizer” singer “rocketed to fame and fortune party due to her curves, but now feels she needs a bigger bottom to keep up with current stars Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj.” An insider said, “Back in Britney’s heyday, it was trendier to have a smaller, pert butt,” but now times have changed.

Spears is reportedly “working out tirelessly in her home gym, adding on to her muscle mass.” She’s also “talking of restarting her Las Vegas residency, plus a concert tour when travel restrictions lift,” a source explains. The article concludes by saying that “she wants a new booty to go with” her comeback.

An Extremely Shallow Story

Have you ever seen a story about a male singer wanting to get a bigger butt? Gossip Cop has not. This trashy tabloid only judges Britney Spears and other women in terms of their bodies, and frankly, it’s disgusting. Of all the drama going on in Spears’ life, there is no indication that “[wanting] a bigger butt” is exactly a paramount concern.

Even if we try to go by this tabloid’s disturbing logic, this story makes no sense. Of the three women listed as having a “bigger bottom,” none of them are new to the scene. Kardashian’s not a singer, Lopez and Spears have been contemporaries since the ’90s, and Nicki Minaj has been a fixture in the music industry for over a decade. Why would Spears need implants now? She was already an enormous draw in Las Vegas during her last residency, so she hardly needs to go under the knife for a comeback.

As for the return to the Las Vegas residency, that’s still up in the air as well. In 2019, EW reported that Spears may never return to Las Vegas. With live performances still in limbo due to COVID-19, there is no clear sign that this is what Spears wants. This entire story is either demeaning or misleading, so Gossip Cop is debunking it.

Other Bogus Stories

We already busted this tabloid for claiming that Kim Kardashian was getting her butt insured for $100 million. That would’ve been a quarter of her net worth at the time, so it was obviously false. As for Britney Spears, the Globe falsely reported that she was going bald, which simply has not happened.

We’ve seen this tabloid target women’s bodies numerous times. It claimed that Jennifer Aniston wanted surgery to fix her “saggy knees” and that Caitlyn Jenner was getting butt surgery too. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Dolly Parton splurging and spending $2 million on plastic surgery for her birthday. This is a trope that should’ve been abandoned long ago.

