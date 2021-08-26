Britney Spears Proud Of ‘New White Dress’ In High Heels

Britney Spears is parading around her “new” minidress, and she’s doing it in red stilettos. The 39-year-old pop princess is fresh from showcasing her latest stylish look for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, taking to the platform in video mode and for a little fashionista selfie moment.

Known for her teeny-tiny dresses and love of affordable brands including Pretty Little Thing, Britney posted home footage of herself in an impossibly tight and paneled bodycon dress, with a caption acknowledging both the new haul and times in her life when she’s felt restricted.

Showing Off ‘New White Dress’

Britney’s video, now viewed over 1.7 million times, came with the “Piece of Me” singer posing in front of a wood-framed and free-standing mirror while on clean-tiled floors in her L.A. mansion – the background was a touch messy as the blonde’s possessions littered her counters.

Showing off her rock-hard legs and famous curves while filming herself with a white iPhone, the Grammy winner told fans: “I got me some red heels,” then revealing she’s “never had red heels before.” The reflective tone fans are so used to continued as Spears wrote:

“I’ve been thinking about life and what my version of success is … to me it’s knowing I’ve used my heart over my head and it’s hard sometimes because of ego … but sometimes ego is protection !!!! I gotta get the hell out of here … ok … I’m talking nonsense 😂😂😂 !!! Either way … me in my white dress !!”

She Had A Lot More To Say, Too

On the concept of feeling trapped, the blonde recalled past times in Las Vegas, where performances afforded her the perks of being in Sin City – but not of actually seeing it.

“The four years I was there I went out only two times !!!” she added, also divulging that her time there was the “only time” she wore a white stage outfit. The mom of two closed by stating she feels “the colors you wear reflect back to you in a way” as she encouraged her followers to “start wearing bright colors.”

The video comes as Spears makes headlines both for allegations of assault towards her housekeeper and – more widely – as she continues to celebrate her latest win against 69-year-old father Jamie Spears. Earlier this month, court filings confirmed Jamie will step down as the singer’s conservator, but only when the “time is right.”