Britney Spears Pregnant With A Girl?

Here's The Truth Behind The Story

Gossip Cop corrected the phony report when it came out, and even now, the story remains untrue. Britney Spears was not pregnant and if she was, the singer would be ready to give birth by now. Days ago, Spears posted a picture of herself with a visibly flat tummy. Therefore, we think it’s safe to assume the pop singer isn’t expecting any babies. Plus, Spears has her hands full after losing her bid to have her father removed as her co-conservator of her estate. As of now, the singer seems to be focusing on her mental health and getting back to a healthy place.