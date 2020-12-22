Britney Spears Pregnant With A Girl?

Eight months ago, a tabloid claimed that Britney Spears was pregnant with a baby girl. Gossip Cop investigated the report when it came out, but since the year is coming to a close, we’re taking a look back at the tale.
In a report from NW, it was rumored that Britney Spears was expecting a third baby. According to an unnamed source, the singer found a reason to celebrate despite having a very tumultuous year. The insider revealed that Spears “told pals that she was late and totally feels like she's got a baby in there." At the time, though it was early, the publication asserted that the singer bought “pink onesies because she's got it in her head that she's having a little girl."
However, the insider said that it wasn’t actually clear if Spears was indeed pregnant. The informant revealed, "She was vague about whether she's taken a test, though. I bet she's scared of doing that in case it says she's not. She'll want to keep her happy buzz going as long as possible." The source added that Spears’ boyfriend — and rumored fiance — Sam Asghari was also stoked, but he was still “understandably nervous” about how a newborn would affect the pop star’s mental health.
The magazine claimed that Spears wasn’t concerned since her two sons live with their father and she missed being a full-time mom. The publication also divulged that the singer desperately wanted a girl because “Brit has always said that's exactly what her life is missing." The story concluded with the source revealing that her relationship with Asghari was also driving her desire to have a new family. "She's so in love and obsessed with the idea of making Sam somebody's daddy,” the insider disclosed.
Gossip Cop corrected the phony report when it came out, and even now, the story remains untrue. Britney Spears was not pregnant and if she was, the singer would be ready to give birth by now. Days ago, Spears posted a picture of herself with a visibly flat tummy. Therefore, we think it’s safe to assume the pop singer isn’t expecting any babies. Plus, Spears has her hands full after losing her bid to have her father removed as her co-conservator of her estate. As of now, the singer seems to be focusing on her mental health and getting back to a healthy place.
Also, this wasn’t the first time NW created tales about the singer. Three years ago, the tabloid alleged that Britney Spears was engaged to Sam Asghari. Two years ago, the publication contended that Spears and Asghari secretly got engaged and were looking for a surrogate to have Spears' third child. Clearly, the magazine has no insight into the singer’s life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
