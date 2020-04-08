Britney Spears Pregnant With Baby Number Three?

Truth rating: 2

By Brianna Morton |

Is Britney Spears pregnant with her third child? This week’s tabloid is reporting the pop star might be expecting “one more time.” Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and it’s most likely nonsense.

Britney Spears is expecting a new bundle of joy, according to a report from NW. The 38-year-old pop star has had a “Toxic time” as of late, but now she has something to celebrate, claims a supposed source. “Brit’s been telling pals that she’s late and totally feels like she’s got a baby in there.” Though it’s still early days in the alleged pregnancy, Spears has already begun “buying pink onesies because she’s got it in her head that she’s having a little girl.”

Even with all that early preparation, an “insider” says that it’s not clear whether Spears actually knows for certain whether she’s pregnant or not. “She’s vague about whether she’s taken a test, though. I bet she’s scared of doing that in case it says she’s not. She’ll want to keep her happy buzz going as long as possible,” the so-called insider contends.

Spears’ “rumored fiancé Sam Asghari, 26, is tentatively stoked too,” according to the outlet. Asghari is “understandably nervous” about how a newborn might affect Spears’ mental health, but the pop star doesn’t appear to share his worries. Since her two boys went to live with their father, she’s missed “being a full-time mum” and “desperately wants a girl. Brit has always said that’s exactly what her life is missing.” In the end, her relationship with Asghari is what is driving her deep desire to add a new baby to her family, says the suspicious source. “She’s so in love and obsessed with the idea of making Sam somebody’s daddy.”

Gossip Cop took a look through Spears’ recent Instagram posts to determine whether the star was sporting the baby bump the outlet claimed she was. Luckily, Spears posted a few photos and a video of herself wearing a crop top, so her stomach was fully on display. Though there’s usually not a tell-tale bump early on in a pregnancy, Spears’ stomach looked flat enough for us to question the truth of her supposed pregnancy. Since it’s still allegedly early days, Gossip Cop can’t say for sure that there’s zero truth to this rumor, but NW gets the story wrong so often, we feel confident saying Spears probably isn’t pregnant.

Just a few years ago, that same outlet claimed Spears was secretly engaged and using a surrogate to carry her third child. Spears was allegedly worried that carrying the baby herself would lead once again to “postnatal depression,” which the publication strangely doesn’t mention in their most recent article, almost as if it would throw off their entire narrative. Gossip Cop reached out to our impeccable source close to Spears who informed us at the time that there was absolutely “no truth” to the story. Of course, Spears wasn’t engaged then, nor is she now, and a surrogate wasn’t pregnant with her third child.

A year before that, NW reported that Spears got engaged on her birthday to Asghari. Once again, Gossip Cop’s trusted source assured us that this rumor was not true. This outlet can never get the story right when it comes to Spears’ personal life, so it’s no wonder we take everything they say with a grain of salt.