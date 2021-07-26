Britney Spears Net Worth: Our Clearest Picture Yet

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case rages on as the pop star and her new lawyer attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, and replace him with someone new. Recently revealed court documents connected to the case have shed new light on the singer’s finances and given us a clearer picture than ever to determine just how much Spears is worth. This sort of information is notoriously hard to come by and even harder to verify, which is why this latest treasure trove of legal documents are so invaluable.

What Is Britney Spears’ Net Worth?

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Britney Spears has a number of valuable assets that, combined, form the clearest picture yet of the “Toxic” singer’s net worth. Figuring out exactly how much celebrities are worth is a tricky business since that information tends to be kept private. Thanks to these newly released documents, however, we can estimate that Spears is worth a little over $60 million. We can break down how we reached that figure.

The documents list Spears’ cash assets at $2,730,454. Her non-cash assets are listed at $57,666,398. Though this is the most information we’ve received about Spears’ financial standings in recent years, TMZ notes that these documents “almost certainly” are not her complete financial portfolio.

The singer has a number of Morgan Stanley accounts listed, which we guess would contain IRA-type accounts as well as educational funds for her two sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. There are also an undisclosed number of real properties, which could possibly be homes owned by Spears, valued at $8,455,483.

Spears’ Conservatorship Case Rages On

This information comes to light as Spears continues to fight against, and eventually end, her controversial conservatorship which has been in place since 2008. One of the singer’s immediate goals in the case is to have her father, Jamie, removed entirely from the conservatorship and she and her new lawyer have already proposed his replacement.

The documents show that Spears is requesting that Jamie be replaced by Jason Rubin, who is a CPA, and that he be given all financial authority to manage Spears’ considerable estate, as well as the power of attorney to make health care decisions for the pop star, and to manage her real estate holdings. The case is still ongoing and the hearing to determine whether Rubin will be brought into the conservatorship will not be held until December 13. Gossip Cop will continue to follow this developing story.

