Britney Spears Leaving Coded Messages In Her Social Media Posts?

The Tabloids Have Added To Britney Spears' Woes

As for the Enquirer, the outlet is hardly trustworthy, as we’ve busted several reports from the paper in the past. Last March, the tabloid asserted that a foot injury would cause the end of Britney Spears’ career. Gossip Cop busted the story after checking with a source from the singer’s camp who assured us that the narrative was false. In 2019, the magazine crudely alleged that Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had broken up with her over her hospital stint. Not only was the report incorrect, but the pair are still very much together. Asghari is one of the very few people who has consistently supported the pop star.