Britney Spears Leaving Coded Messages In Her Social Media Posts?

Britney Spears’ personal life and mental health have been a constant topic in the media since the pop star’s rise to fame. Recently, fans of the singer created the #FreeBritney movement since the singer is under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie. Now, a tabloid says that Britney is leaving coded messages in her bizarre Instagram posts. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Are Britney Spears’ Bizarre Posts A Cry For Help?

The #FreeBritneymovement began after long-time admirers of Britney Spears revealed their dissatisfaction with how the artist has been treated and believed she deserved complete control of her life back. According to the National Enquirer, Spears may have heard her fans’ pleas and left coded messages in her social media posts. The “Toxic” singer has shared some pretty odd posts in recent times, including the admission she accidentally burned down her gym and hearing about Planet 9 on the news.

Britney Is Just Being Britney

As peculiar as Spears’ posts have been, Gossip Cop can confirm that there isn’t any special meaning behind them. A rep for the singer clarifies the matter and explains, “Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram.” The artist’s social media manager adds, “She finds the Google quotes, memes, and everything else herself” and isn’t “asking for help or leaving secret messages on social media.”

More About The Media’s Impact In The Singer’s Downfall

Additionally, it was recently reported that a judge has sided with Britney Spears and granted the singer’s legal team equal power in managing the pop star’s finances. This comes after the singer’s life was highlighted in a powerful documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which was released on Hulu and showed the media and Jamie Spears’ role in the singer’s struggles with mental health. While Spears may have a long road ahead of her, it was revealed by Page Six that Spears is hopeful for her future.

The Tabloids Have Added To Britney Spears’ Woes

As for the Enquirer, the outlet is hardly trustworthy, as we’ve busted several reports from the paper in the past. Last March, the tabloid asserted that a foot injury would cause the end of Britney Spears’ career. Gossip Cop busted the story after checking with a source from the singer’s camp who assured us that the narrative was false. In 2019, the magazine crudely alleged that Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, had broken up with her over her hospital stint. Not only was the report incorrect, but the pair are still very much together. Asghari is one of the very few people who has consistently supported the pop star.

