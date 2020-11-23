Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Video Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Britney Spears is back at it. The pop star recently posted another video of herself dancing to Instagram and some savvy users noticed something familiar about Spears’ moves. It’s almost enough to fuel a new conspiracy.
Britney Spears has developed a habit of posting videos of herself dancing to her latest musical favorite. Eagle-eyed fans noticed something interesting about Spears’ latest video. In the minute-long post, Spears performs for the camera wearing her usual uniform of a crop top and shorts. Her hair is pulled back in a loose ponytail and the pop star still clearly remembers the moves that made her one of the most famous musical acts of the 90s and beyond.
Spears has been recycling her dance moves from older posts, fans noticed. The singer, who ended her Las Vegas residency in 2017, clearly has her favorites and tends to stick to them when she dances for fun. In this case, Spears gives a shout out to Winona Oak, whose song Spears used in the video. Spears calls it her favorite song of the year, prompting Oak to comment back, "THANK YOU BEAUTIFUL QUEEN!!!!"
With all her spare time thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, Spears spends a decent chunk of her time doing what she's always loved: dancing. Though, of course, there are negative people in the comments, Spears will likely continue uploading these sorts of videos. As long as she's happy doing what she wants, is there any reason to rain on her parade?
Britney Spears has troubled her fans with her social media postings in the past. After a slew of fans expressed their concerns about Spears' Instagram posts, the pop star made a statement of her own. Spears insisted in a video she posted to Instagram that she was "the happiest" she's ever been, clearly in an attempt to soothe her worried fan base. It didn't convince everyone, but it was nice that Spears was willing to make a direct message to her followers.
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'
Report: Jon Stewart ‘Crushed’ Over The Collapse Of His Filmmaker Career
Who Is Rob Lowe's Wife? Everything To Know About Sheryl Berkoff
How Rich Are The 'Shark Tank' Cast Members?
Report: Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Ordered' Michael Douglas To Get A Facelift