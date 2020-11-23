Britney Spears' Latest Instagram Video Has Fans Scratching Their Heads

Nothing To Worry About

Britney Spears has troubled her fans with her social media postings in the past. After a slew of fans expressed their concerns about Spears' Instagram posts, the pop star made a statement of her own. Spears insisted in a video she posted to Instagram that she was "the happiest" she's ever been, clearly in an attempt to soothe her worried fan base. It didn't convince everyone, but it was nice that Spears was willing to make a direct message to her followers.