Britney Spears Latest Instagram Posts Called ‘A Cry For Help’

Is Britney Spears using her Instagram as a cry for help? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Britney Spears Raising Concerns With ‘Bizarre Online Antics’?

According to a recent report from the National Enquirer, Britney Spears may not be as well as she claims. The tabloid explains that the singer’s “bizarre Instagram posts showing her manically dancing” have fans fearing for her state of mind. The publication addresses how public concern for Spears skyrocketed after the documentary, Framing Britney Spears was released.

The magazine mentions the two times Spears has addressed the documentary.

The first time was in an Instagram post where she admitted she was “embarrassed” by the light the documentary put her in, and she “cried for two weeks” after it was released.

The other time was when she took to Instagram for a brief Q&A where she assured fans “I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”

An inside source elaborates on a recent public sighting of Spears in Malibu. “She looked a total mess. She looked like she hadn’t brushed her hair in days,” the insider spilled. “The truth is she’s wracked with anxiety. She doesn’t trust anyone in her orbit — except her boyfriend,” referring to Sam Asghari, Spears’ partner and personal trainer. Finally, the source claims “people believe these videos are a cry for help!”

Documentary Fuels ‘Fears For Spears’?

So, is it true that Spears is sending secret messages through her Instagram posts? Of course not, but that’s what many fans of the singer believe. Framing Britney Spears took a fringe conspiracy theory and blew it up to a national audience. There is now a huge public interest in not only what Spears is posting, but why she’s posting it. Most pressing, fans want to know if she’s okay.

Often the simplest explanation is the most likely, while occasionally it’s the least satisfying. It’s true Spears has taken to court to try and adjust her conservatorship so her father no longer has control of her career. That being said, there’s no evidence that she’s struggling or using her social media as a cry for help.

Spears took to Instagram very recently to once again address the documentary and fans’ concerns.

In the post, Spears wrote, “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life … what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing.” Spears goes on, questioning “Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????”

The issue here is, there’s really nothing Spears is able to do to dissuade people from these fears. She has come out on multiple occasions to assure the public that she’s doing well, and is very happy. It seems more harmful at the moment to speculate against her assurances than it would be to just take her for her word.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

Besides, it’s hard to trust the National Enquirer when it comes to celebrity health. Gossip Cop debunked a nearly identical report from the tabloid earlier this year claiming Spears was leaving secret messages for her fans. The tabloid has also baselessly speculated that Wendy Williams needs “Emergency Psychological Care.” And, more recently, the magazine claimed Ozzy Osbourne was in poor health over Sharon Osbourne’s scandals. Clearly, the tabloid doesn’t have the insight into celebrity health that it pretends to.

