Britney Spear’s Latest Instagram Posts Are Darker Than Ever

Britney Spears has been using her Instagram account to promote a campaign she’s titled “Red,” and her latest posts have disturbed her fans. The pop star has posted several photos and videos of herself wearing the same outfit as she continues her ongoing legal battle over her conservatorship. This is far from the first time in recent months that Spears’ posts have left her fans worried about her wellbeing.

Britney Spears’ Red Campaign Leaves Fans Confused

About a week ago, Britney Spears began promoting “Red,” an as-of-yet undefined campaign. Fans had taken notice of the fact that many of Spears’ Instagram posts for the past week have featured the star wearing the same teal bra, black lace top, and black shorts and were already concerned.

Then, on Monday night, Spears posted an image that caused some fans to become downright disturbed. She shared a Victorian era image of a woman photographed from behind cradling a small skeleton as if it was a baby. In the caption, Spears wrote, “Devil is in the details…wouldn’t want this baby to hit me one more time,” followed by a string of laughing emojis.

Considering the fact that Spears had mentioned in the other post that she was trying to look like an “extremely wicked” vampire, it’s possible that she’s being purposefully macabre. Perhaps it all has something to do with the mysterious “Red” campaign.

Spears has been posting a series of seemingly unrelated photos that have one thing in common: a bright red color. She’s already posted pictures of a red refrigerator, a kitten popping out of a set of red drawers, as well as a woman’s red glossed lips. We’re on pins and needles waiting for Spears to reveal what this has all been about.

