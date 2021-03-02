Britney Spears’ Kids Look A Lot Like Their Dad In Latest Pic

Believe it or not, Britney Spears‘ two sons are already taller than her. In a rare social media post with her kids, her children look a little like they’re evoking the fashion stylings of their dad, Kevin Federline.

Spears and Federline have two sons together, Sean Preston Federline, 15, and Jayden James Federline, 14. Kevin has near-full custody of the kids, with his lawyer describing the agreement as somewhere along the lines of “90-10” despite legally being 70-30.

Still, Spears and her kids look quite happy in their photo together, framed against a stunning sunset. Both teens look like they’re sharing in the dad’s two most iconic looks with a baggy hoodie and white A-shirt with an oversized button-up shirt. There certainly seems to be a deep connection between Federlines and tank tops.

Britney Spears’ caption features her in shock at seeing how quickly the two have grown into kind young men, which is just as surprising to us. She also explained why they’re such a rare feature on her otherwise fairly active Instagram, writing, “They’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it.”

While the pop icon’s ongoing legal battles may be an unpleasant and difficult experience for all those involved, it’s good to see that she’s still able to revel in being a proud mom. Her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, left a comment perfectly describing the photo, writing, “Lioness with her Cubs” with a heart-eyes emoji.

