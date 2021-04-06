Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake Reuniting, Upsetting Significant Others?

Are Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake getting back together? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigated the claims.

Britney Spears Still Holding A Candle For Timberlake?

This time last year, Woman’s Day reported that Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were getting back together. The claim was based on a very public interaction between the exes on Instagram. About a year ago, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to Timberlake’s song “Filthy” with the caption, “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days. As you can see I’m not really dancing folks, I’m just very bored.” Spears added, “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago… but hey the man is a genius. Great song JT.”

Justin Timberlake then commented on the post a series of laughing-crying emojis. The comment was a seemingly friendly response to his ex’s compliment. According to the tabloid, this interaction is proof that Spears and Timberlake are talking all these years later. Of course, the exchange is spelling trouble for Spears and Timberlake’s respective partners.

The possibility of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake getting back together clearly isn’t good news for Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, or Spears’ long-time partner, Sam Asghari. That being said, the tabloid concedes that it’s possible there’s nothing romantic between the pair at all. The article alleges that Spears “has the overactive imagination of a teenage girl,” and she’s simply reminiscing about her first love. The tabloid believes it’s likely her supposed reignited feelings for Timberlake will pass.

Spears And Timberlake Settle Their Differences?

So, are Spears and Timberlake reuniting after almost 20 years apart? From what we know, it’s highly unlikely. First of all, the tabloid’s “inside source” is suspicious at best. The source supposedly has intimate details about what’s going on in both Timberlake and Spears’ relationships. Not to mention, the insider makes multiple assertions claiming to know what Spears is thinking and what she wants. Most likely, that information is exclusive to Spears herself. The omniscient nature of this insider is questionable, which makes it hard to take anything they say as fact.

There’s been no evidence in the time since their brief Instagram exchange that the singers have been communicating at all. The pair hasn’t been connected in years, and both have moved on to have relationships with other people and even have children. It’s clear their romance is a thing of the past, and even if they were single, it’s unlikely the pair will ever reunite.

Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake Today

Lastly, despite the friendly nature of their interaction, things between the two have been far from friendly in the past. After cheating rumors led to their very public split in 2002, things were quite messy between the pair in the press. Timberlake spoke out against Spears on multiple occasions, and even used a lookalike of Spears in his music video for “Cry Me a River,” all of which implicated Spears as the cause of their extremely publicized breakup.

Timberlake’s actions against Spears came under new scrutiny earlier this year in the New York Times‘ documentary, Framing Britney Spears. After the program incited backlash towards Timberlake, he took to Instagram to issue a formal apology to Spears. Additionally, Spears’ original post dancing to Timberlake’s song has since been deleted.

It seems that the pair is far from reuniting, and it’s doubtful that they are in each other’s lives at all. This isn’t the first time Woman’s Day has gotten it wrong about Spears. Not long ago, the tabloid reported that Spears was feuding with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, which Gossip Cop found totally false. The tabloid also claimed that Asghari had been caught cheating on Spears, and the pair was separating, which was completely fabricated as well. Clearly, this tabloid needs to get its stories straight.

