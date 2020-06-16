Britney Spears Just Got Bangs, See The New Pictures She Posted

Spears has every reason to dance after the reception of her recent single. Just before the end of May, she released the track "Mood Ring," which had previously only been available as a bonus song on the Japanese release of her 2016 album, Glory. After years of fan demand, the DJ Mustard-produced track was re-released for the rest of the world, and it even got an updated name: "Mood Ring (By Demand)". The song shot up to the top of the charts, claiming the number one spot on iTunes.