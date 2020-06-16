Britney Spears Just Got Bangs, See The New Pictures She Posted

Britney Spears may have won the world over as the Princess of Pop, but it seems like she's claiming a new crown after a new Instagram post. The "Toxic"singer debuted her brand new bangs, ushering in a new era for the blonde beauty. Fans quickly filled the comments with calls for Spears to be dubbed the new Queen of Bangs.
Yesterday afternoon, Spears proudly posted two pictures of her new look, revealing her standing outside on her patio in a killer pink and black-and-white leopard print bikini with a cute choker to top it all off. "I did it I finally cut [my] bangs," the singer wrote in the caption, sprinkling in a series of emojis and exclamation points at the end.
Unsurprisingly, the pics got hundreds of thousands of likes within just a few hours. Most fans were excited about the change, telling Britney Spears that she looked "younger and healthier" and that they were happy to see her pulling the look off so well. More than a few people responded with a simple message in all capital letters: "QUEEN OF BANGS."
Longtime boyfriend (and presumably the one who took the photos in the first place) Sam Asghari popped up in the comments as well. "How many comments are going to say 'queen of bangs,'" he wrote, adding crying laughing and heart emojis. Olympian and actor Gus Kenworthy commented as well, settling for a simple "BANGS," while High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens added a "Cute!!!"
Shortly after posting the bikini pictures, Britney Spears posted a follow-up with some more shots of her queen-worthy bangs. She had the same choker on, but she swapped her pink swimsuit for a white and red polka dotted crop top. This time, she added a simple caption of three rose emojis to complement her iconic pursed lips. Once again, fans went wild over the style change, filling the replies with crown and fire emojis.
By all accounts, it seems as though Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been quarantining together safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike most people stuck together while self-isolating, however, they've been extremely active together. Spears has been posting snippets of their workouts throughout the past few weeks, and even just watching them exhausts us. The couple have been hard at work doing body weight exercises on top of intense boxing-based workouts and Britney's dance sessions.
Spears has every reason to dance after the reception of her recent single. Just before the end of May, she released the track "Mood Ring," which had previously only been available as a bonus song on the Japanese release of her 2016 album, Glory. After years of fan demand, the DJ Mustard-produced track was re-released for the rest of the world, and it even got an updated name: "Mood Ring (By Demand)". The song shot up to the top of the charts, claiming the number one spot on iTunes.