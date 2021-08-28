Britney Spears Highlights ‘Tinkerbell’ Side In Home Dance

Britney Spears is throwing out barefoot home dance moves in skimpy shorts and a sports bra as she jokes about being cast as Tinkerbell in Disney’s upcoming Peter Pan movie. The 39-year-old singer, known for her free-spirited living room dances and whimsical captions, was back to both ahead of the weekend, posting for her 33.5 million Instagram followers and busting out some fresh action.

Clarifying that the video was a throwback to April, the “Toxic” hit-maker twirled joyfully around her marble-tiled floors, with the caption seeing her re-affirm her passion for all things Disney.

Britney Spears Busts Out Home Dance Moves

The video, below, showed the pop princess highlighting her ripped abs and famous curves while in tiny black shorts and a red bralette. The blonde, fresh from revealing she’s lost weight, looked sensational – her caption, meanwhile, also offered a bang.

“I’m spinning yet again 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼 … why ????? BECAUSE I CAN … and I will be for a very long time !!!! I’m playing the lead in the new Tinker Bell 🔔 movie … since Tim Burton is directing it, he’s coming over today to have tea 🍵… a lot of imaginative PLOTS 🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️ !!! Can you imagine ??” she began.

The emoji-filled caption came with a “just kidding” as Britney said the idea was a “nice thought” – also shared, was the Grammy winner explaining herself as she told fans:

“Explaining myself as to why I’m the queen of posting would get exhausting so I’ll just be honest and say … it’s because I like to SHARE !!!! Sharing is caring ….. and lots of times that can be daring !!!!!”

Asking whether she dared to post “again” today, the singer concluded that she’s totally fine with her sprees. “DO I REALLY CARE what people think?” she asked, then wishing fans a great day. The video has now clocked over 3 million views.

Celebrating Boyfriend Love

Shortly before the dancing was uploaded, Britney posted an outdoor photo of herself with 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. The personal trainer and model is branching into acting, and it looks like his famous girlfriend is trying to get him in some serious roles. Mentioning Asghari’s good looks and his culinary skills, Britney wrote:

“Not only has this cute -sshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook 👨🏽‍🍳! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star 🌟🏎️👗🤓 !!!!

Britney and Sam have been dating since 2016.