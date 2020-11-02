Britney Spears Hiding Baldness From Too Much Hair Dye?

Last year, there was some talk about whether or not Britney Spears' hair was looking worse for wear. While she's infamously gone clean-headed before, rumor had it that she didn't have a choice in losing her locks after years of bleaching and dyes. Here's what was being said and what's happened since.
Twelve months ago, the Globe broke the unfortunate news that Spears' iconic look would be no more after too many encounters with harsh chemicals that would leave her follicles failing. In fact, sources close to the whole situation swore that if the pop star wanted to keep flaunting her particular shade of bright blond, she'd have to start going to a wigmaker instead of a salon.
She's suffering from years of abuse and if she's not careful, she'll lose it all and be in a wig for the rest of her life!
Spears' choice to bounce between a light brunette and platinum blond apparently served as the final straw and left her hair "a fried, tangled, knotty mess," the source said. The tipster did have a bit of advice for the star: "She needs to ditch the hair dryer... give her hair a nice, long condition, and pick a color and stick with it!"
As we pointed out in our initial debunking, basic science disagrees with this premise. For starters, the tabloid's accusation was based on the fact that Britney went from blond to brunette to blond — essentially two dye jobs in the span of a few weeks. Dye can make the hair brittle and liable to break, but it does not affect hair growth. In a more extreme situation, there could be a bit of hair loss, but there would be no threat of becoming permanently bald. The rest of the rumor spent more time bashing and mocking Spears' past behavior than providing any actual insight into the singer's health.
Besides, it doesn't take a hair expert to see that this piece of gossip has no truth to it. Spears' hair looks the same as ever, with no hint of the irreparable and unavoidable damage that the magazine briefly obsessed over. While her current legal situation may be constantly changing, her looks aren't.
Spears' hair isn't the only thing that hasn't changed — unfortunately, the Globe hasn't ceased its salacious rumor mongering. Earlier this year, it published a bogus report about Meghan Markle spending tens of thousands of dollars on her hair on the regular. Unsurprisingly, its hair sources still don't know a follicle from folly. Likewise, it claimed that Dolly Parton was indulging in millions of dollars of plastic surgery to maintain her image in a piece that was as insulting as it was false. Maybe this outlet should just stop speculating about women's looks and health.
