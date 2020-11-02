Britney Spears Hiding Baldness From Too Much Hair Dye?

Hair Dye Is Not That Kind Of Toxic

As we pointed out in our initial debunking, basic science disagrees with this premise. For starters, the tabloid's accusation was based on the fact that Britney went from blond to brunette to blond — essentially two dye jobs in the span of a few weeks. Dye can make the hair brittle and liable to break, but it does not affect hair growth. In a more extreme situation, there could be a bit of hair loss, but there would be no threat of becoming permanently bald. The rest of the rumor spent more time bashing and mocking Spears' past behavior than providing any actual insight into the singer's health.