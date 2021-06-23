Britney Spears Has Her Day In Court And Makes Some Shocking Accusations: ‘I’m So Angry, It’s Insane’

For the first time since her conservatorship was put in place in 2008, Britney Spears spoke in public and in open court about how she feels about it. She didn’t hold back and some of her accusations she laid out for the judge are shocking, even given the context of the conservatorship. According to the singer she’s “so angry, it’s insane.”

As Gossip Cop has reported in the past, the singer’s conservatorship is complicated. Jamie has been in charge since it was first imposed after Britney’s very public mental breakdown in 2008, which landed her in the hospital twice. It’s also incredibly restrictive, according to an article by the New York Times published yesterday. The 39-year-old singer told a court in 2016 that she didn’t even get final say over what color her kitchen cabinets were painted. Jamie has controlled virtually every, from her finances to whom she dates.

In the last couple of years, things have gone from bad to worse for Jamie Spears. In January 2019, he suffered colon rupture that almost killed him, which forced Britney to cancel her upcoming Vegas residency. In September 2019, Kevin Federline, the father of Britney’s two teenage children, filed a restraining order against Jamie after alleging he had a physical altercation with one of their sons.

In August of last year, Britney and her lawyers asked the court to amend the conservatorship, asking that Jodi Montgomery, a long-time caregiver to Britney, be instated as the sole conservator, removing Jamie, though no decision was made at the time. With this latest appearance, she’s clearly had enough, laying out all the hoops she must jump through just to do things the rest of take for granted, like visiting a friend’s house without permission from the conservator. Now, she has told the judge, “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.”

Appearing via Zoom, Britney Spears calmly laid out everything she doesn’t like about the conservatorship and what changes she’d like to see happen. She knows she’s become a cash cow for her family, and is trapped by her father’s conservatorship, saying, “I should not be in a conservatorship when I can work and provide for my family.” Maybe the most shocking accusation was how her sex life is being controlling, Britney says she wants to get married and have a baby, but, “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out.”

What this means, in the long run, is still unclear, as the courts will have to make a decision on the future of the conservatorship. While the movement to #freebritney has grown over the last few years, it’s ultimately in the judge’s hand now, but as Britney said in her appearance today, she “just wants [her] life back.”

More News From Gossip Cop

Britney Spears Risking It All In Court To End Conservatorship?

Cher On ‘Death’s Door’ With Rare Illness?

Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Stuns Fans After Eerie Prediction Comes True

Caitlyn Jenner’s Body ‘Failing On Her’ After Plastic Surgery And Old Injuries?