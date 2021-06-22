Britney Spears Has Fought Her Conservatorship For Years, Calls It ‘Too, Too Much’

On Wednesday, Britney Spears will address a California court regarding her controversial conservatorship, and now, on the eve of that appearance, a new report says that Spears has been fighting the legal arrangement between her and her father, Jamie Spears. How will it affect the proceedings tomorrow?

Britney On The Verge Of Freedom?

About four months ago, the New York Times produced a documentary for Hulu called Framing Britney Spears. In it, reporters for the paper took a very hard look at the complicated conservatorship and the man in charge of Britney Spears’ life, her controversial dad, Jamie. The “Free Britney” movement has been going for years, and until recently, Britney’s feelings about the arrangement have been somewhat mysterious. Now, the Times has followed up on its reporting with a new bombshell. Britney has been fighting the legal arrangement for years — at least since 2014.

According to the paper’s reporting, an investigator that interview Britney said, “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her” and that it was “too much control. Too, too much!” Spears went on in the interview, claiming she thought she was being “taken advantage of” when she spoke to the investigator. Later, in 2019, she admitted she felt forced into the conservatorship while being treated in a mental health facility. The arrangement has been in place since Britney was committed to the hospital after disturbing photos emerged of her shaving her head and yelling at photographers at a gas station in 2008.

Dysfunctional Relationship

The Times article also says Spears thought her father was “obsessed” with controlling every aspect of her life, from her career and even to who she made friends with. It also reports that the relationship between Britney and Jamie is very dysfunctional. He wasn’t really in her life until well after she became a pop superstar in the late ’90s, but after he sobered up in 2004, he got much more involved in her life. Now, it seems, Britney thinks it’s way too much.

The world will be tuning in tomorrow to see what Britney Spears says to the court regarding the arrangement. In the past, she and her legal counsel have pushed to keep the conservatorship in place but remove Jamie Spears from running it. Whether she continues that argument tomorrow will be fascinating to see, especially in light of this latest report.

