Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Britney Spears wears a golden one piece onstage in Brazil News Britney Spears Gives Update On Whether She’ll Perform In The Future

Britney Spears has indicated that she won’t perform again as long as her father, Jamie Spears, is in control of her conservatorship. The pop star hasn’t been on stage since she canceled her Domination Las Vegas concerts in 2019. Even if her father is removed from the conservatorship, Britney still may not return to performing […]

 by Brianna Morton
Nicole Kidman smiling in a blue dress Celebrities Report: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem ‘Getting Steamy’ On The Set Of New ‘I Love Lucy’ Movie

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem just began filming Being The Ricardos, a biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. One report says Kidman and Bardem are getting very cozy on set, worrying Keith Urban and Penelope Cruz. Gossip Cop investigates. Nicole Kidman’s ‘Electric Chemistry’ With Javier Bardem According to New Idea, Bardem and Kidman have […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Caitlyn Jenner with her hands out, looking annoyed Celebrities Reports Claim Caitlyn Jenner Can’t Stop Getting Plastic Surgery

Since coming out as transgender in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner has received her fair share of bashing from the tabloids, including the ever-present plastic surgery rumor. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of stories claiming the former Olympian-turned-reality star has undergone the knife. Let’s take a look back and see when the new California gubernatorial candidate […]

 by Cortland Ann
Wanda Sykes and her wife, Alex Sykes, both wearing black and hugging each other on the red carpet. Celebrities Alex Sykes: Everything We Know About Wanda Sykes’ Wife And Kids

Whether you know her from her standup comedy, her many films, or her celebrated role on Curb Your Enthusiasm, chances are Wanda Sykes and her iconic voice have made you laugh. But while the 57-year-old comedian is pretty outspoken when she’s onstage, she’s much more reserved when it comes to her personal life. In fact, […]

 by Jane Andrews
News

Britney Spears Gives Update On Whether She’ll Perform In The Future

B
Brianna Morton
11:03 am, May 5, 2021
Britney Spears wears a golden one piece onstage in Brazil
(A.PAES/Shutterstock.com)

Britney Spears has indicated that she won’t perform again as long as her father, Jamie Spears, is in control of her conservatorship. The pop star hasn’t been on stage since she canceled her Domination Las Vegas concerts in 2019. Even if her father is removed from the conservatorship, Britney still may not return to performing and instead focus on other priorities that have popped up for her in the meantime. 

According to sources close to the pop star who spoke to TMZ, Britney Spears has no plans to challenge her conservatorship, just her dad Jamie’s role within it. She wants him out and has refused to perform until he’s gone. Britney has reportedly not spoken to Jamie for some time now because she’s angry about certain business deals he made as well as people he embraced on the team. Because of the tension between the two of them, Britney no longer wants him to have a say in her life. 

That’s not to say that she has a problem with the conservatorship, the source stressed. “She has 99% of the freedom she’d have if she weren’t in a conservatorship,” the source explained, adding, “the only thing she’s prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying 3 cars at a time [which she’d once tried to do before the conservatorship was in place].” The source also insisted that Britney was aware of how out of control her life was before the controversial conservatorship was enacted and believes that it gave her life structure. 

It also helped to replenish her assets, which had been dwindling. One source remarked, “She’s taken care of and she knows it.” Britney is also happy with how things have worked out with Jodi Montgomery, who was recently made Britney’s permanent personal conservator. Though Britney has reportedly said that she won’t perform again while Jamie is part of the conservatorship, there’s been no indication from her that even if he is removed that she’ll return to the stage. In the years since she last performed, she’s formed other priorities that may convince her to leave performing behind for good.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for next month and will be open to the public. With all the media and fan attention on the case, it will likely be a widely watched event, especially since Britney’s lawyer told the judge that Britney wants to talk about her problems with her father. We’ll be keeping an eye on this story as it continues to develop.

More News From Gossip Cop

Friends Worried For Tara Reid’s Health, Say She’s Cut Off All Contact Amid Career Slump?

Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby 

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021

Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.