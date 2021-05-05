Britney Spears Gives Update On Whether She’ll Perform In The Future

Britney Spears has indicated that she won’t perform again as long as her father, Jamie Spears, is in control of her conservatorship. The pop star hasn’t been on stage since she canceled her Domination Las Vegas concerts in 2019. Even if her father is removed from the conservatorship, Britney still may not return to performing and instead focus on other priorities that have popped up for her in the meantime.

According to sources close to the pop star who spoke to TMZ, Britney Spears has no plans to challenge her conservatorship, just her dad Jamie’s role within it. She wants him out and has refused to perform until he’s gone. Britney has reportedly not spoken to Jamie for some time now because she’s angry about certain business deals he made as well as people he embraced on the team. Because of the tension between the two of them, Britney no longer wants him to have a say in her life.

That’s not to say that she has a problem with the conservatorship, the source stressed. “She has 99% of the freedom she’d have if she weren’t in a conservatorship,” the source explained, adding, “the only thing she’s prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying 3 cars at a time [which she’d once tried to do before the conservatorship was in place].” The source also insisted that Britney was aware of how out of control her life was before the controversial conservatorship was enacted and believes that it gave her life structure.

It also helped to replenish her assets, which had been dwindling. One source remarked, “She’s taken care of and she knows it.” Britney is also happy with how things have worked out with Jodi Montgomery, who was recently made Britney’s permanent personal conservator. Though Britney has reportedly said that she won’t perform again while Jamie is part of the conservatorship, there’s been no indication from her that even if he is removed that she’ll return to the stage. In the years since she last performed, she’s formed other priorities that may convince her to leave performing behind for good.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for next month and will be open to the public. With all the media and fan attention on the case, it will likely be a widely watched event, especially since Britney’s lawyer told the judge that Britney wants to talk about her problems with her father. We’ll be keeping an eye on this story as it continues to develop.

More News From Gossip Cop

Friends Worried For Tara Reid’s Health, Say She’s Cut Off All Contact Amid Career Slump?



Ellen DeGeneres Confronts Luke Bryan Over Rumor He Fathered Maren Morris’ Baby



Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb



Ruben Studdard: What The ‘American Idol’ Winner Is Doing In 2021



Wheel Of Fortune’ Producers Worried Pat Sajak Is ‘Out Of Control,’ ‘Losing His Marbles’?