Britney Spears’ Foot Injury Might End Her Career?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Could Britney Spears’ foot injury end her career? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Spears’ friends fear her recent foot injury may send her spiraling into a “self-destructive nightmare,” claims the National Enquirer.The notoriously unreliable tabloid purports to have insider knowledge that the pop star is “struggling to even walk” and has been “wincing getting up and down stairs.” Spears’ friends are now supposedly concerned that the “agonizing” injury will “derail her for good.”

A supposed source adds, “She hasn’t been keeping up with her workouts, and she’s ditched her low-cal diet,” questioning whether she could perform even if she wanted to. These claims seem to be entierly based on photos of Spears taken in February of her walking around wearing a medical boot.

Spears did indeed suffer a foot injury last month, but that’s the only true thing about this story. Gossip Cop checked in with a source in Spears’ camp, who assures us the singer is not acting self-destructive or concerned about her career being derailed. As usual, the Enquirer is desperate to find drama where there is none.

Spears is clearly not in emotional turmoil over being temporarily unable to dance, having kept her fans updated on the situation on Instagram. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a playful selfie with Spears in the hosipital to his own account. “Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her but off,” he wrote. Last week, Spears posted the video of her at dance practice in which her foot breaks. “You can hear where I broke my foot here,” she joked, obviously making light of the situation.

On Monday, Spears posted a shot of the cover of the book Heal, which she commented that she was reading so her “freaking foot will heal.” The post was again clearly meant to be lighthearted. “God bless you all!” she added. The singer is obviously feeling positive about her recovery and returning to the dance floor.

The Enquirer, it should be noted, has a rather bad habit of blowing celebrities’ health issues out of proportion or outright making them up. Last November, the tabloid falsely claimed Miley Cyrus would never sing again after she had her tonsils removed. In January, the outlet speculated Justin Bieber was “terrified” that his Lyme disease would end his career. Just last week, the Enquirer reported that Elton John’s history of drug abuse and bulimia had permanently destroyed his voice. Gossip Cop busted all three of these absurd stories. All three singers, along with Spears, continue to achieve success in the face of their ailments.