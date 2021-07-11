Britney Spears ‘Finally Free,’ Marrying Longtime Boyfriend Sam Asghari?

Did Britney Spears get engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari in Hawaii? That’s one tabloid’s cover story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Britney Spears Planning ‘Beach I Do’s’

This week’s edition of OK! reports Britney Spears proposed to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on their vacation to Hawaii. In June, Spears testified in front of a judge, explaining her desire to be free of her 13-year-long conservatorship. In the statement, Spears expressed the extent to which the conservatorship has affected her personal life. “I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant,” Spears remarked, “I want to get married and have a baby.”

(OK!)

And now might finally be the time. According to the tabloid, spurred on by the hope that her conservatorship is finally coming to an end, Spears popped the question to Asghari. An inside source tells the tabloid, “She asked Sam if he was serious about spending the rest of their lives together. He said yes, and the conversation went from there,” adding that Spears “basically proposed to Sam” on their five-year anniversary. The insider goes on, “He’s been a constant source of support since they started dating [in 2016]. He’s devoted to her.”

According to the report, Spears and Asghari spent the rest of their tropical getaway planning for their impending nuptials. The insider dishes, “Britney was giddy and laughing a lot while they checked out spots.” The source added that they were torn over whether to go big or small, “They may do a luau-style event with local musicians and hula dancers — or just say ‘I do’ barefoot on the beach.”

The source wraps by insisting Spears is aiming for good vibes and no drama. “Britney’s said her piece. Now she’s eager to move on and begin a new life with Sam — and have a baby. She thinks Sam will be a wonderful husband because he’s already a very loving and caring boyfriend, and she knows he’ll be a great dad.”

Britney Spears Planning Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony?

So, is it true Spears and Asghari are ready to tie the knot? Possibly, but we do know they didn’t make it official on their Hawaii trip. According to a recent story from TMZ, Spears and Asghari did not get engaged on the trip. While both have expressed their desire to settle down and take things to the next level, it doesn’t look like Spears is in a position to comfortably do that yet.

Additionally, the tabloid may be jumping the gun on this story. The outlet asserts that the couple was celebrating the impending end of Spears’ conservatorship, but that’s premature to say the least. While the singer’s testimony was a big step in that direction and warrants celebration on its own, there’s still quite a ways to go until Britney Spears is free.

Right now, the pop princess is in the process of hiring a lawyer to further this fight. This move comes after her mother petitioned the court to allow Spears to choose her own attorney not associated with her conservators. Once that happens, Spears will be able to call for a hearing in hopes of ending the conservatorship without an evaluation. It would be irresponsible to call this fight “over” when it’s only just beginning. While it’s totally possible Spears and Asghari plan to tie the knot sometime in the near future, it’s clear bigger matters are at hand.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Weddings

This is far from the first time OK! got it wrong about a celebrity’s wedding plans. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Zooey Deschanel secretly married her Property Brothers boyfriend Jonathan Scott in Las Vegas. Then, the tabloid claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were “hearing wedding bells.” And more recently, the publication asserted Halle Berry was secretly engaged. Clearly, the magazine has no real insight into celebrity engagements.

More News From Gossip Cop

Britney Spears Has Fought Her Conservatorship For Years, Calls It ‘Too, Too Much’

Britney Spears Retiring From Music Forever? Longtime Manager Resigns, Saying She’s Done Performing

Fans Noticed Something Off About Britney Spears’ Sultry, Shirtless Bath Photo