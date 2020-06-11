Britney Spears Feuding With Jamie Lynn Spears?

Is Britney Spears feuding with her sister Jamie Lynn? A tabloid this week says so. Gossip Cop investigated the claim and has found it to be false.
According to a new article published in Woman’s Day, the younger Spears sister has made some comments that have revealed “top-secret details” about Britney’s life and left them in a major fight. The tabloid wrote that Jamie Lynn had recently “casually announced” in an interview that Britney had joined her and the rest of their family in Louisiana for a couple weeks before lockdown really kicked in. “Britney was like, ‘I want to come home, I don’t want to be by myself out here.’ All of her family’s pretty much out here.”
The supposed implication that she was living a lonely life had apparently left Britney “bitterly angry.” One supposed source tells the tabloid that Jamie Lynn “loves throwing her sister’s name in the mix to help her get good headlines,” but for Britney, it exposed her private pain to the press” as it revealed that “things aren’t so good with her children or her boyfriend.” This also apparently wasn’t the first time the sisters had had beef, the tabloid writes, as they had unfollowed each other on Instagram the previous September. “It really bothers Britney that Jamie is happy to use her name when it suits her, but drops her at other times,” the source finishes.
Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it was completely baseless. In the interview the tabloid refers to, which took place over a month ago, Jamie Lynn went on to say that Britney returned to LA to because her kids are there. There was nothing about her words that implied “things weren’t good” with her kids or boyfriend, Sam Asghari. For the record, Jamie Lynn also didn’t just “casually announce” the visit: it was the interviewer brought it up, not her.
Moreover, Jamie Lynn has always been one of her sister’s strongest defenders. When fans noticed that the sisters had unfollowed her, as the tabloid noted, Jamie Lynn posted a video to her IG Story to explain what happened. “Someone obviously got into my account and blocked my sister,” she said. “I never blocked my sister and I never would.” She added that Britney “is the absolute s--- and I love and support her in every single way.”
It appears that this is just the latest iteration of a false narrative being pushed by Woman’s Day about Britney Spears’ life supposedly falling apart. Back in March, Gossip Cop shot down a story from the tabloid alleging that Spears had caught Asghari cheating on her. The premise was based on some blurry pictures of the couple in a parking lot, supposedly fighting, and a random Instagram post on Spears’ page. Needless to say, the evidence wasn’t exactly rock-solid.
Still, in May the tabloid was back insisting that Asghari was leaving her after she burned down her home gym, which was supposedly an indicator that she was on a downward spiral. Never mind that that gym fire had happened months ago—apparently it had just now become an dealbreaker for Asghari. Moreover, Spears had just posted a workout video to Instagram featuring Asghari with the caption, “couples that workout together stay together!” There are clearly no problems in the relationship.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.