Britney Spears Feuding With Jamie Lynn Spears?

The supposed implication that she was living a lonely life had apparently left Britney “bitterly angry.” One supposed source tells the tabloid that Jamie Lynn “loves throwing her sister’s name in the mix to help her get good headlines,” but for Britney, it exposed her private pain to the press” as it revealed that “things aren’t so good with her children or her boyfriend.” This also apparently wasn’t the first time the sisters had had beef, the tabloid writes, as they had unfollowed each other on Instagram the previous September. “It really bothers Britney that Jamie is happy to use her name when it suits her, but drops her at other times,” the source finishes.