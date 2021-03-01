Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Caught In Racial Controversy

The ongoing saga of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship and the role of her father, Jamie Spears, have been the focus of millions the past few weeks. Now, an older story about Spears’ parents has resurfaced and doesn’t paint a nice picture of the elder Spears.

Columbus Short, who previously worked as one of Britney’s backup dancers and says he shared a brief relationship with the singer, wrote in his memoir that he at one point overheard her on a phone call with her parents. According to Short, he heard Spears’ parents call him the n-word and demand to know why she was involved with him in the first place. “Britney looked at me so apologetically, knowing I’d heard it. I shook my head and didn’t say anything, because what was there to say?” he wrote.

Short’s book also claims that Britney’s parents weren’t pleased about the rumors that connected him and the singer and that he was eventually fired after rejecting Spears’ further advances. He has spoken highly of her in the years since and has even shared the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Page Six, who reported on the incident, checked in on the accusation. Spears’ mother, Lynne, told the outlet that she “would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter.”

He Denies Being Involved

On the other hand, the publication says that a source close to Jamie Spears said that he was not there for the phone call and “was not involved in Britney’s business at all.” He only took a more active role in his daughter’s life when the conservatorship first started in 2008 after she was hospitalized, which would three years after the phone call took place. Given the private nature of the incident and the fact that there’s currently far more interest in Britney’s current legal battles, it doesn’t seem like any resolution is likely.