exterior shot of a villa surrounded by trees News Fleetwood Mac’s $50M Mansion Is For Sale But You Might Recognize It From A Classic Movie

One of the most famous homes in Santa Monica is up for sale, and given its historic past, the asking price almost seems too low. Villa Ruchello is on the market, and although it’s had some famous inhabitants, it’s also appeared in some of the biggest movies and TV shows as well. The estate was […]

side by side photos of Nicole Kidman and Elton John News Elton John’s Health Crisis, Nicole Kidman’s Scandal, And This Weekend’s Gossip

We’re only a day into a March, but there are still some rumors from last month that are lingering about. We checked in on several this weekend. Here’s what you might’ve missed from the last few days of February. Report: Elton John Lost ’30 Pounds,’ Looks ‘Emaciated’ Elton John’s recent weight loss reportedly has his […]

Ryan Seacrest in a suit and sweater News Why Ryan Seacrest Is Crying In His Latest Instagram Post

Ryan Seacrest isn't afraid to let his emotions show. The iconic host shared a photo with tears in his eyes and on his cheeks.

Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Caught In Racial Controversy

Britney Spears smiling in a revealing dress at a red carpet event.
(Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock.com)

The ongoing saga of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship and the role of her father, Jamie Spears, have been the focus of millions the past few weeks. Now, an older story about Spears’ parents has resurfaced and doesn’t paint a nice picture of the elder Spears.

Columbus Short, who previously worked as one of Britney’s backup dancers and says he shared a brief relationship with the singer, wrote in his memoir that he at one point overheard her on a phone call with her parents. According to Short, he heard Spears’ parents call him the n-word and demand to know why she was involved with him in the first place. “Britney looked at me so apologetically, knowing I’d heard it. I shook my head and didn’t say anything, because what was there to say?” he wrote.

Short’s book also claims that Britney’s parents weren’t pleased about the rumors that connected him and the singer and that he was eventually fired after rejecting Spears’ further advances. He has spoken highly of her in the years since and has even shared the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Page Six, who reported on the incident, checked in on the accusation. Spears’ mother, Lynne, told the outlet that she “would never say that to anyone, much less my daughter.”

He Denies Being Involved

On the other hand, the publication says that a source close to Jamie Spears said that he was not there for the phone call and “was not involved in Britney’s business at all.” He only took a more active role in his daughter’s life when the conservatorship first started in 2008 after she was hospitalized, which would three years after the phone call took place. Given the private nature of the incident and the fact that there’s currently far more interest in Britney’s current legal battles, it doesn’t seem like any resolution is likely.

