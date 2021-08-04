Britney Spears Engaged After Boyfriend Sam Asghari Surprised Her With A Ring?

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari engaged? Spears was recently spotted wearing a ring on one all-important finger, so some are jumping to conclusions. Gossip Cop can clear the air.

‘Spears Plans A Brighter Future’

According to Star, Spears is seizing control of her life. She was recently spotted wearing some bling on her ring finger. A source says, “She proposed to him… and he surprised her with a ring.” The source explains that they aren’t engaged, and “for now they’re calling it a promise ring because she’s still in the middle of a legal fight with her father.”

Jamie Spears, Britney’s widely reviled father, will not walk his daughter down the aisle. Britney reportedly wants to press charges against her father for, in her words, using the conservatorship “to ruin my life.” Even though Britney is still under the conservatorship, the magazine notes, she’s still planning her wedding.

A source says that “she’s putting together a vision board” to help guide the big day. She’d like to “exchange vows on the beach in Hawaii,” the insider adds, “but she doesn’t even care about having a big wedding.” Britney Spears is just eager to start her new life with Asghari, the tipster concludes.

What’s Going On With Britney Spears?

A few days after this ring was photographed, TMZ caught up with Asghari and asked him point-blank if he was engaged. Asghari gave a comical response, saying he and Spears had actually been secretly married for five years. He added, “That’s one of the stories that I don’t know, but I see it on newspapers.” Asghari was comically referring to an OK! cover story with that remark, and now’s a good time to mention that Star and OK! share an owner.

Gossip Cop’s point is that these tabloids are in a nasty habit of printing whatever they’d like about Spears and Asghari. As this outlet is wise to point out, Spears can’t get married to Asghari without Jamie’s blessing, and he won’t even allow her to ride shotgun in his car. No wedding or engagement can happen while Spears is under conservatorship. While recent developments are certainly encouraging for Spears, there’s no telling if and when this horror show will end.

All we can say for sure is that Spears and Asghari are enchanted with one another. She’s said she’d like to have children with him and has even posted about it on Instagram. Were it not for the conservatorship, they probably would have gotten engaged years ago.

Other Tall Tales

This trashy tabloid once said Spears “fell off the wagon” by indulging in pizza, basically just calling her fat. It also said Spears had no friends last year and claimed she was begging Asghari to marry her. These stories were completely untrue and betray Star’s disrespect of Spears. She and Asghari may get engaged in time, but a legal battle stands in the way.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jamie Spears Is The Clear Villain Of The Britney Spears Doc, But Everyone Hates This Guy Even More

Britney Spears Reveals A Slimmer Figure And Her Secret To Shedding Pounds In Latest IG Video

Britney Spears’ Kids Look A Lot Like Their Dad In Latest Pic