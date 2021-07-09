Gossip Cop

News

Britney Spears Claps Back At Haters Over Missing Tattoo In Photo

M
Matthew Radulski
July 9, 2021
Britney Spears at a red carpet event, looking nervous
(Getty Images)

Britney Spears is in the midst of summer for the ages. She’s finally been able to speak for herself for the first time in years, and it’s intensified media interest and scrutiny around her controversial conservatorship.

Folks are studying her Instagram posts looking out for any hints of what she’s really thinking. This week there’s been a bit of controversy around a conspicuously missing neck tattoo, but the “Toxic” singer has cleared everything up as only she can. Here’s what Gossip Cop has found.

Where’s The Tattoo?

In the wake of her bombshell testimony, Spears took to Instagram, as she’s wont to do, and posted a rather revealing photo of her bareback. Followers were quick to notice that her tattoos were missing. Spears has a Hebrew Kabbalah tatted on the back of her neck which she’s said is her favorite.

Spears was recently critical of the paparazzi for altering her image. With this apparent stance against editing photographs, some even wondered if this was the real Spears or not.

She Cleared The Air

Yesterday, Spears saw fit to clear the air. She posted a reaction meme telling critics where they can kiss.

In the caption, Spears wrote the following: “Ok so … I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my ass haters 😘🍑 !!!!!!”

Left Unconvinced

Commenters are still unconvinced, however. The top comments all say Spears “is never this rude,”  while another says “this clearly isn’t Britney.” It is rather odd that Spears said the tattoo on her neck was her favorite, only to change course one week later and say she looks better without it. It’s her right to change her mind.

We also know from Ronan Farrow’s expose that Spears doesn’t have full control of her Instagram account. All the photos and captions that get posted have to be vetter by her conservatorship team, but many believe Spears hides messages in the posts to her real fans.

It’s been an extremely noteworthy month for Spears. Her longtime manager Larry Rudolph says that she’s retiring from music, and many figures in her conservatorship are running to the hills. Her next court hearing is on July 14th. Here’s hoping there’s good news for the “Stronger” singer.

