Britney Spears Caught Boyfriend Sam Asghari Cheating?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Britney Spears brokenhearted after catching Sam Asghari cheating? One tabloid article this week is saying so. But the story is completely false, and Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the latest Woman’s Day, all is not well between Spears and her boyfriend. The tabloid claims to have photographic evidence of the couple “locked in a showdown in a Los Angeles parking lot.” The supposed fight came a day after Spears posted a photo of a cheetah to her Instagram account with the somewhat cryptic caption, “The cheetah is a large cat from Africa …. it can’t speak English yet can run over 60 mph… in other words don’t mess with the cat.” Woman’s Day is now claiming the post must have been directed at Asghari, though the outlet doesn’t offer any proof of that.

“Brit’s pretty quick to let her feelings be known. She doesn’t have a filter,” says a supposed “source” speaking to the tabloid. “So it’s not a long bow to draw that she’s busted him cheating, or at least suspects him of it.” The questionable insider goes on to say that that Asghari has been “very patient with her about her mental health situation… she loves him deeply so if he betrayed her, she’d never recover from it.”

This story is such a shoddy attempt at rumor mongering it’s almost funny. A source close to Spears tells Gossip Cop nothing about the story is true, but you don’t have to take our word for it. The photos the tabloid provides of the supposed “showdown” between Spears and Asghari are laughably mundane: neither appear to be yelling or look annoyed or angry in the slightest. The Daily Mail also provided the same pictures of Spears and Asghari plus others, none of which show them arguing.

As for the Instagram post, cheetahs and lions are something of a recurring theme on Spears’ page. She also posted a picture of a cheetah back in January. It’s not some passive-aggressive dig at her boyfriend, it’s just a thing she likes to post about. Just yesterday, she made a post reminiscing about her day out horseback riding with Asghari two months ago. We highly doubt she’d do that if she was upset at him for cheating.

Having been a constant target for gossip since she was a teenager, Spears is no stranger to tabloid nonsense. Most recently, Gossip Cop has debunked stories from the Globe claiming Spears was going bald from dyeing her hair too much and from RadarOnline alleging that she was demanding a “tell-all interview” to speak out against her parents. And that’s not even mentioning all the ridiculous claims about her being pregnant with Asghari’s child. How many times do we have to say it? Leave Britney alone!