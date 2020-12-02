Britney Spears’ Birthday Selfies With Sam Asghari Have A Suspicious Aura

Today is Britney Spears’ birthday! The legendary pop star and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, have already taken to Instagram to celebrate Spears turning 39 years old. One of the selfies Spears posted with her boyfriend is decidedly...odd.
Britney Spears took a short break from posting her typical dancing videos to give herself a birthday shout out last night on Instagram. It was a few hours early, but clearly Spears has been ready for her 39th birthday for a while. She and boyfriend Sam Asghari got an early start to the celebrations when the two jetted off to Hawaii to spend a little time together in paradise. Now that it’s her actual birthday, Spears shared a series of selfies with Asghari. The first picture she shared is admittedly a bit strange looking.
As one commentator said, “This photo is a choice girl…” The second selfie Spears shared was much better and featured Asghari giving Spears a sweet kiss on the cheek as she flashed a grin.
Asghari also posted a birthday tribute to his own Instagram account. He and Spears teamed up for a cute video where Spears sang, “Happy birthday to me!” Asghari responded that the two of them had been celebrating her birthday for “a month” and suggested they “move on now.” Spears’ reaction was incredibly cute.
In the same post, Asghari also gave fans a peek at Spears’ birthday cake, which was fittingly covered in sunflowers. Yellow is a color that seems near and dear to Spears’ heart, since she’s often seen in her Instagram videos wearing a yellow crop top.
The videos and selfies Britney Spears has posted to her Instagram page have concerned the pop star’s fans in the past. Some fans even began a #FreeBritney movement as a result, which has its own troubling roots. Eventually, Spears took to Instagram to calm her fans’ fears, saying she was the “happiest” she’d ever been. It seems like Spears is perfectly happy with her weeks-long birthday celebration, at least. Happy birthday, Britney Spears!
