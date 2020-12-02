Britney Spears’ Birthday Selfies With Sam Asghari Have A Suspicious Aura

Britney Spears Gets An Early Start On Her Birthday Celebrations

Britney Spears took a short break from posting her typical dancing videos to give herself a birthday shout out last night on Instagram. It was a few hours early, but clearly Spears has been ready for her 39th birthday for a while. She and boyfriend Sam Asghari got an early start to the celebrations when the two jetted off to Hawaii to spend a little time together in paradise. Now that it’s her actual birthday, Spears shared a series of selfies with Asghari. The first picture she shared is admittedly a bit strange looking.