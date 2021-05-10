British Monarchy In Crisis, Family Blame Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Per Report

Is the rift within the royal family all Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s fault? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

‘Monarchy Crisis Is Harry’s Fault’?

According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Prince Harry is to blame for the rift between him and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royal family. The tabloid explains that Markle was ill-prepared to join the royal family, and it’s Prince Harry’s fault. Furthermore, the magazine claims that Markle is “demanding an apology from the royals before she’ll return to the UK.” An insider tells the tabloid, “Many think Meghan turned into a monster as she drank in the power and status of royalty.”

That being said, her behavior is supposedly due to simply not knowing what to expect. “Many feel the responsibility rests on Harry for not teaching her these things. You’d think he’d serve as her ‘go-to-guy’ in royal situations,” the insider muses. That being said, the source admits Prince Harry is “not the sharpest guy, but maybe he didn’t want to explain it. It’s hard work being a member of the royal family.”

Prince Harry To Blame For ‘Monster’ Meghan Markle?

After blaming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the rift, the tabloid hears from the other side. Markle is apparently demanding an apology from the royal family. A different insider explains, “If the royals had been reasonable, Harry and Meghan would never have had to flee the ‘unsurvivable’ environment which they created to save their mental health and their family.” Unfortunately for Markle, the magazine says that “the queen does not apologize.”

The tabloid concludes by claiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only ones wanting to take action. “Certain factions in the royal household feel Meghan needs to be taught a lesson. Banning her from the UK would be the first step,” the source concludes. “If Meghan wasn’t a monster before, she rapidly appears to be becoming one.”

Meghan Markle Demanding An Apology From The Queen?

So, is it true that Meghan Markle is demanding an apology from the queen while the rest of the royal family blames her and Prince Harry? It’s highly unlikely. The tabloid’s claims are all over the place.

First, the magazine insists that royalty made Markle a monster that couldn’t handle being second to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Then the publication insists that all of Markle’s alleged behavior was Prince Harry’s fault. The tabloid doesn’t pull its punches, calling Prince Harry “cowardly,” saying he should “grow a backbone,” and insulting his intelligence. Finally, the focus turns back to Meghan Markle and how she’s demanding an apology while the crown works on banning her from the UK. None of these claims make sense.

If Prince Harry is to blame, then why all the bad mouthing Markle? Furthermore, if Markle hates the royal family, why would she be trying to return after she receives an apology? It’s painfully obvious that this article was simply an attempt to further insult Markle and Prince Harry and not much more. The alleged “insider” claims only serve to pass blame around to seemingly stir the pot.

The Tabloid On The Royals

Besides, the National Enquirer has had it out for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since day one. The tabloid once claimed that Meghan Markle was trying to buy her mother a royal title. Not long ago, the tabloid insisted they were “broke” and begging the royal family for money. Then it said that the “pathetic” Prince Harry was trapped in a “nightmare” marriage to Markle. Clearly, the magazine can’t be trusted in its reports on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

