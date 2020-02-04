Truth About Brie Larson’s Relationships With Her Costars

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Tabloids love discussing Brie Larson’s relationship with her various costars, though they never seem to get it right. Over the years, Larson has been rumored to be feuding with co-stars or otherwise engaging in inappropriate or non-professional behavior. Gossip Cop looked into each claim and was able to debunk them all.

Brie Larson wasn’t hitting on Thor

Chris Hemsworth is often paired with Larson in the tabloids, though the nature of those pairings differ wildly. In April 2019, NW reported that Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, was jealous of the Australian actor’s friendship with Larson. According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Larson is “stunning, smart and hilarious,” which is threatening to Pataky since the Captain Marvel star is “exactly the kind of girl that Chris would go for if he was single.” As evidence, the often discredited rag claimed Pataky had been shooting Larson dirty looks on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet. The so-called source claimed this was Pataky’s way of telling Larson “to back off” her husband.

The story was total bunk from beginning to end. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation who laughed off the story’s bogus claims. They assured us Pataky wasn’t concerned at all about her husband’s friendship with Larson whatsoever.

Chris Hemsworth wasn’t fighting with Captain Marvel

Hemsworth and Larson were once again the talk of the tabloids in May 2019, but in a much different light. Star reported that Larson and Hemsworth were feuding. The magazine claimed that Larson’s bad attitude during the promotional tour for Avengers: Endgame was the reason for the animosity. While it’s true that the two stars got into playful spats during their press tour over whose character was strongest and who did more of their own stunt work, rumors of a feud are overblown.

During the same interview where the two jokingly argued, they were later asked if Larson had ever stolen anything from the set. Hemsworth answered, “You stole our hearts.” Larson later tweeted fanart of Captain Marvel and Thor fighting side by side and tagged Hemsworth. Gossip Cop rated this story false since these co-stars seem to get along just fine.

Brie Larson wasn’t a lonely Avenger

According to OK! magazine, Larson was hated by all her Avengers: Endgame costars because of her big ego. An alleged insider told the outlet Larson’s “big head” and “hotshot” tendencies rubbed her costars the wrong way. “Brie may act like she rules the Marvel franchise, but the rest of them having been playing this game for a long time,” the suspicious tipster said.

A member of the cast debunked this rumor before Gossip Cop had a chance to get to it. Don Cheadle tweeted about the fake controversy, writing, “you kids are hilarious… whoever you are, you’re reading in. take a break from your detective work. we’re all good. hope you enjoy the movie.” This tabloid just did what tabloids do best: create fake feuds out of nothing.

Nespresso isn’t serving up romance

It’s not just her movie costars that are rumored to be romantically connected with Larson. In October 2019, Woman’s Day published a story claiming Larson was spotted getting flirty with George Clooney on set of a Nespresso ad the two were filming. An anonymous source told the outlet, “It’s fair to say she developed a bit of a crush on George, who was lapping up the attention she was lavishing on him.”

Gossip Cop checked in with a source with knowledge of the situation who told us Clooney was not flirting with Larson on set. It seems like the gossip rag spotted photos of the two of them filming the ad and ran with a completely fabricated story.