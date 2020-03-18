Was Brie Larson Pursued By Chris Evans And Michael B. Jordan?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan did not fight over Brie Larson last year, despite a bogus tabloid report. Gossip Cop debunked that claim as completely fabricated when it was first published. One year later, it’s clearer than ever how ridiculous the story was.

On March 18, 2019, NW claimed that Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, including Evans and Jordan, were “lining up to date” Larson following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Greenwald. A supposed “insider” told the tabloid that Jordan and Evans are “jumping at the chance to take Brie on a date,” adding that “it could easily turn into a fight between Captain America and Erik Killmonger!” Get it? They were all in the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. It’s very funny.

Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be complete fiction, nothing more than a weak attempt by NW at inventing a little comic book drama of its own. A spokesperson for Larson assured us at the time that nothing of the sort was going on in the Oscar winner’s personal life. She’s perfectly friendly with both men, having worked with Evans on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Jordan on Just Mercy. As entertaining as the drama would undoubtedly be, love triangles just never happen as frequently as these tabloids think they do.

One year later, it’s obvious this story was fabricated. Larson hasn’t announced a relationship of any kind with either Evans or Jordan. In fact, she’s been dating actor Elijah Allan-Blitz since June 2019, with him accompanying her to the Oscars this year.

Larson gave Jordan a friendly shout-out on Instagram back in September, posting a photo of the two of them and fellow Just Mercy co-star Jamie Foxx. “I love my friends and can’t wait for you to see what they did in @justmercyfilm,” she wrote. Friends; that’s it. As for Larson and Evans, there has been hype from elsewhere for a potential relationship. In September, Jimmy Fallon joked he’d like to set them up on a date – but in reality, they’re just friendly former co-stars. This was and continues to be a total non-story.

As a rising star in Hollywood and new kid on the Marvel block, Larson has been the subject of many bogus tabloid stories over the past year or so. Gossip Cop has had to debunk a lot of ridiculous rumors about Larson and her various co-stars. These include nonsensical articles about Larson flirting with Chris Hemsworth, feuding with Hemsworth, flirting with George Clooney, and being hated by her fellow Avengers cast members. OK! also ran a phony article last November about Larson becoming rude and egotistical after “hitting the big time.” Gossip Cop debunked that one too.