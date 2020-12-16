Report: Jennifer Aniston 'Dropping Hints' She's Engaged To Brad Pitt News Report: Jennifer Aniston 'Dropping Hints' She's Engaged To Brad Pitt
Prince William's Train Tour Proof The Queen Will Name Him Next King? Royals Prince William's Train Tour Proof The Queen Will Name Him Next King?
Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Divorcing Royals Truth About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Divorcing
What Happened To Tom Cruise, Michelle Dockery Romance? Celebrities What Happened To Tom Cruise, Michelle Dockery Romance?
News

Brian Austin Green 'Trying To Outdo' Megan Fox Amid Divorce Proceedings?

Megan Fox in a red dress smiling with ex husband Brian Austin Green in a grey suit
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox seemed to move on awfully quick, according to one report. A source argues that the two exes are embroiled in a competition to one-up the other in the wake of their split. Here's what we know about the divorce and the rumors about the former couple.

Fox And Green Competing Over Who Moved On First

At the very start of one of its summer issues, Star asks the question of whether or not Green was scheming up a "revenge romance" to get back at his ex. As evidence, it points to the fact that both Fox and Green were spotted with new romantic partners — Machine Gun Kelly and Courtney Stodden, respectively — a few weeks after publicly announcing their divorce. An anonymous insider explains that the two stars are now in a nasty competition to show off their new love lives, saying,

They're basically just trying to outdo each other, which is pretty immature and sad, given how close they were for so long.

Still, the outlet maintains that it's been a brutal experience for the Beverly Hills 90210 star. "He's putting on a brave face," the source continues, but he's supposedly struggling in the face of Fox's fiery relationship with the rapper and actor. With the musician and Fox popping up in paparazzi photos of their public makeout sessions, it's not going well for Green. "He's upset that things are getting more serious between them," the source concludes.

Here's The Catch

Star has a sordid past that's necessary to know before evaluating this sort of claim. Gossip Cop is more than familiar with the outlet and its reporting on celebrity couples, especially those going through any sort of trouble or breakup. In an article that's surprisingly similar to this Fox vs. Green story, the tabloid argued that Kim Kardashian was trying to flaunt her soon-to-be single status on Instagram. However, months have passed and the outlet's prediction that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, would divorce hasn't come true. It was just an attempt to jump on the controversy surrounding West at the time, but the story itself was bogus.

As it turns out, celebrities are people too, and sometimes, they go out and do things because they want to, not because they're sending some serious message to an ex. Green's since clarified that he and Stodden weren't dating, and regardless, she was the one who drew attention to their pairing — it wasn't until TMZ confronted Green about it that he sheepishly explained that it was a messy situation, but he didn't want to shame anyone or talk about it publicly. That's the exact opposite of the tabloid's portrayal of him, and it makes this narrative look like another attempt at capitalizing on some personal drama.

What's Going On With Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green's Divorce?

Despite the tabloids' need for drama and fights, the former couple's split is going about as normally as most divorces. In an interview with ET this week, Green didn't even mention his love life or brag about any developments. He spent more time talking about his chicken coop than he did himself; he's also been busy with a vegetable garden. "I'm just I'm learning as I go. It's all trial and error at this point," he humbly explained. Aside from his newfound hobbies, Green's kept it low-key on the romantic front and has otherwise been busy with the kids and his career.

While he and Fox briefly clashed over an Instagram post with their kids in it in October, it's been quiet since, and the legal side of things is moving along. Both stars have filed their divorce papers, with Green filing his a day after Fox. Green's request included joint physical and legal custody, and like Fox's, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. With that, there's no cruel competing to be found.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers

Dolly Parton Reacts To Melissa Villasenor's 'SNL' Impression Of Her

Julia Roberts Dumped By Husband Via Text Message?

Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?

Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Katie Holmes Talking Babies, Kate Middleton's Twins, And More Pregnancy Rumors This Week