Brian Austin Green 'Trying To Outdo' Megan Fox Amid Divorce Proceedings?

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox seemed to move on awfully quick, according to one report. A source argues that the two exes are embroiled in a competition to one-up the other in the wake of their split. Here's what we know about the divorce and the rumors about the former couple.
At the very start of one of its summer issues, Star asks the question of whether or not Green was scheming up a "revenge romance" to get back at his ex. As evidence, it points to the fact that both Fox and Green were spotted with new romantic partners — Machine Gun Kelly and Courtney Stodden, respectively — a few weeks after publicly announcing their divorce. An anonymous insider explains that the two stars are now in a nasty competition to show off their new love lives, saying,
They're basically just trying to outdo each other, which is pretty immature and sad, given how close they were for so long.
Still, the outlet maintains that it's been a brutal experience for the Beverly Hills 90210 star. "He's putting on a brave face," the source continues, but he's supposedly struggling in the face of Fox's fiery relationship with the rapper and actor. With the musician and Fox popping up in paparazzi photos of their public makeout sessions, it's not going well for Green. "He's upset that things are getting more serious between them," the source concludes.
Star has a sordid past that's necessary to know before evaluating this sort of claim. Gossip Cop is more than familiar with the outlet and its reporting on celebrity couples, especially those going through any sort of trouble or breakup. In an article that's surprisingly similar to this Fox vs. Green story, the tabloid argued that Kim Kardashian was trying to flaunt her soon-to-be single status on Instagram. However, months have passed and the outlet's prediction that Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, would divorce hasn't come true. It was just an attempt to jump on the controversy surrounding West at the time, but the story itself was bogus.
As it turns out, celebrities are people too, and sometimes, they go out and do things because they want to, not because they're sending some serious message to an ex. Green's since clarified that he and Stodden weren't dating, and regardless, she was the one who drew attention to their pairing — it wasn't until TMZ confronted Green about it that he sheepishly explained that it was a messy situation, but he didn't want to shame anyone or talk about it publicly. That's the exact opposite of the tabloid's portrayal of him, and it makes this narrative look like another attempt at capitalizing on some personal drama.
Despite the tabloids' need for drama and fights, the former couple's split is going about as normally as most divorces. In an interview with ET this week, Green didn't even mention his love life or brag about any developments. He spent more time talking about his chicken coop than he did himself; he's also been busy with a vegetable garden. "I'm just I'm learning as I go. It's all trial and error at this point," he humbly explained. Aside from his newfound hobbies, Green's kept it low-key on the romantic front and has otherwise been busy with the kids and his career.
While he and Fox briefly clashed over an Instagram post with their kids in it in October, it's been quiet since, and the legal side of things is moving along. Both stars have filed their divorce papers, with Green filing his a day after Fox. Green's request included joint physical and legal custody, and like Fox's, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. With that, there's no cruel competing to be found.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
