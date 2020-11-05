Brian Austin Green Grateful For Fan Support After Feud With Ex-Wife Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is giving thanks to the people who've stood by him amid the latest drama sparked by ex-wife Megan Fox.
On Wednesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted an Instagram video casually gathering eggs from his backyard chicken coop (apparently homesteading is an exciting new hobby for the actor/podcaster). “Life at home while the kids are at school," Green wrote in the caption.
But after crouching down in the coop to check on his hens and tell viewers that he was "living the dream," he took a moment to express gratitude for his fans.
"I wanted to thank everyone who’s come on my page and been supportive of everything. It’s extremely kind and really appreciated," Green said.
Green separated from Megan Fox last year, and the split has been anything but amicable. Last Sunday, Fox, 34, berated him on Instagram for posting a photo of their youngest son, 4-year-old River Journey. (The two also share two other boys, Noah Shannon, 8, and Bodhi Ransom, 6.)
In a post that's since been deleted, she left a scathing comment:
"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"
Green's former flames promptly piled on. Vanessa Marcil, with whom Green shares an 18-year-old son Kassius, posted a cryptic note aimed at the actor, adding "#ImWithYouSister" in the caption.
Courtney Stodden also addressed the issue, saying "I’m so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex ... Women and children are not props. How long until men realize this?" The 26-year-old also claimed that Green lost interest in working with her on her singing career "when he realized I wasn’t giving it up."
Despite this, fans had his back. "I’m sorry, but they are your kids too! You should be able to post pics of them if you want!" one follower commented. "You are conducting yourself in the best way possible. It's clear who is doing the day to days, and whom feels guilty for chasing youth as if can be caught in a bottle for the world to see," said another.
According to a source who spoke to People, Green might have been pulling a passive-aggressive stunt because of his pain over the break-up. "As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys," said the insider. "The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It's been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset."
Fox and Kelly, 30, become an item over the summer. Once word had spread that they were official, Green confirmed the split from his wife of 10 years via social media.