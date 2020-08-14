BrendonUrieSpeakUp Trends On Twitter After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against The Panic! At The Disco Singer

Brendon Urie, frontman for Panic! At The Disco, is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct with fans. The allegations are from an anonymous and freshly created Twitter account, which isn't an uncommon source for these sorts of claims, but fans are demanding that the singer, at the very least, address the accusations. The accusation comes weeks after another hashtag on Twitter sought to "cancel" Urie for using problematic language in the past, as well as the idea that he was complicit after intense sexual harassment accusations were made against one of his band's security guards.
The new allegation, made in a thread of tweets, said that Urie acted physically aggressive with the accuser, who said that she met the singer at a 2009 South African music festival. The account mentioned that they thought Urie was intoxicated and that he tried to grab their thigh after a series of inappropriate comments, including a story about him trying to make out with his bandmates. The tweets also mentioned that the behavior continued even after they said they explicitly informed him that they were underage. A clip from an old Panic! At The Disco show is also circulating under the hashtag. In it, Urie, with a drink in his hand, seems to make a rape joke about having sex with fans after the show. However, the initial thread has since been deleted — and some fans think they know why.
The story was allegedly deleted after someone claimed it was actually taken from an old fanfiction about the singer spontaneously meeting the protagonist after a festival. Additionally, the anecdote about Urie making out with bandmates, particularly while drunk, seems to be based on an interview where he talked about kissing the band's guitarist. "For our first headline tour, I would go up to Ryan our guitar player, and like kiss him on the neck or kiss him on the mouth and he would be so mad," Urie told Paper. "I was like, I just want to kiss you bro. I would hang out with friends and after five or six beers we're just kind of like smooching on each other. People just get hammered and fool around."
Opening up about sexual misconduct and assault is difficult to do, especially when it involves giving one's identity to legions of dedicated fans. However, the accusations against Justin Bieber and the cast of Riverdale were both from newly created accounts with no identity attached. Considering the fact that Justin Bieber's sexual assault claim was provably false and the Riverdale allegations seem to be baseless, anonymous accusations draw a high degree of scrutiny.
However, the questionable source of the rumors aside, fans are still presenting a clear message to Brendon Urie — "Say something." Even his last Instagram post, made at the beginning of June, is full of comments from fans demanding answers, even if they're skeptical of the claims. We will update this article if Urie comments on the situation.