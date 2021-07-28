Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of this messy, expensive split.

Money Talks

When broken down, the American Idol winner’s check to Blackstock comes out to about $150,000 in monthly spousal support plus $45,601 in child support for the next two years. To add insult to injury, Clarkson is also doling out an additional $1.25 million to cover Blackstock’s attorney fees.

But there is a silver lining to being the breadwinner of the family; Clarkson was granted primary custody of their kids which is at least a fair consolation. Clarkson and Blackstock first met back in 2006, and though they ran in a lot of the same circles, their relationship didn’t get serious until they reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl.

Despite some strange omens in their relationship the two decided to get married but even in their divorce, peculiar parallels and coincidences still linger as some Twitter users have noticed.

Seeing Double…And Dollar Signs

Fun fact: Blackstock’s father, Narval Blackstock, was not only Clarkson’s manager but also once married to Clarkson’s mentor and idol, Reba McEntire. Narvel, however, would end the marriage in 2015 and just like his son is currently doing, would force McEntire to cough up the change as one keen Twitter user noticed.

Wait…wait…wait. Brandon Blackstock decided he wanted a divorce from Kelly Clarkson and now she has to pay him nearly $200,000 a month? His dad did that same shit to Reba McEntire. It is true that an asshole does not fall far from the rotten tree that his dad frequents. — KT (@sloyoroll01973) July 28, 2021

This was certainly news to many folks on Twitter who made up their minds on the issue. One user questioned if it was a “family scam” while others accused the Blackstocks of being “gold diggers.” Another person was also perplexed as to why the judge would make Clarkson pay for child support when she has primary custody. All very good points!

Though there have been rumors of Clarkson being ready again for love, we hope the “Miss Independence” singer takes things slow and lawyers up with the prenup next time. We would certainly hate to see her get burned again.

