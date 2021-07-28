Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Alex Rodriguez holds up his phone to take a photo of an out of frame Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet News Alex Rodriguez Bizarrely Copies Ex Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck During Birthday Trip With NFL Reporter

Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated his birthday, and strangely, it was almost exactly the same way his ex Jennifer Lopez celebrated just days earlier. In fact, there were so many overlaps between the exes’ outings that Rodriguez wound up visiting the same shops Lopez and her new beau Ben Affleck had just a few hours apart. […]

 by Brianna Morton
News Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but […]

 by Eric Gasa
Donny Osmond in a black suit with Marie Osmond in a yellow dress Celebrities Report: Donny And Marie Osmond ‘Bury The Hatchet’ After Years-Long ‘Rift’

Are Donny and Marie Osmond finally making up to go back on tour together? Were they even fighting in the first place? One tabloid seemed to think so and wrote in their latest issue about burying the “hatchet.” Gossip Cop investigates.  The Osmonds’ Sibling Rivalry Is Over? The Globe purports that the Osmonds are getting […]

 by Cortland Ann
Pete Davidson in a black shirt Celebrities Pete Davidson Leaving ‘SNL,’ Moving To London ‘Full-Time’ To Be With Girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor?

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor were first linked together earlier this year. Now, one tabloid is saying the comedian is ready to leave Staten Island and the rest of the country behind to move to London to be with Dynevor. Gossip Cop investigates.  Moving To London To Be WIth Dynevor? According […]

 by Cortland Ann
News

Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

E
Eric Gasa
4:30 pm, July 28, 2021
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Divorce certainly pays alright. Recently divorced singer Kelly Clarkson must fork over some hefty spousal support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock to the tune of about $250,000 per month. And if you thought that figure was steep, wait until you hear Blackstock’s original demand for $436,000. So really, not an entirely bad deal for Clarkson but that’s only the tip of the iceberg of this messy, expensive split.

Money Talks

When broken down, the American Idol winner’s check to Blackstock comes out to about $150,000 in monthly spousal support plus $45,601 in child support for the next two years. To add insult to injury, Clarkson is also doling out an additional $1.25 million to cover Blackstock’s attorney fees. 

But there is a silver lining to being the breadwinner of the family; Clarkson was granted primary custody of their kids which is at least a fair consolation. Clarkson and Blackstock first met back in 2006, and though they ran in a lot of the same circles, their relationship didn’t get serious until they reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl.

Despite some strange omens in their relationship the two decided to get married but even in their divorce, peculiar parallels and coincidences still linger as some Twitter users have noticed.

Seeing Double…And Dollar Signs

Fun fact: Blackstock’s father, Narval Blackstock, was not only Clarkson’s manager but also once married to Clarkson’s mentor and idol, Reba McEntire. Narvel, however, would end the marriage in 2015 and just like his son is currently doing, would force McEntire to cough up the change as one keen Twitter user noticed.

This was certainly news to many folks on Twitter who made up their minds on the issue. One user questioned if it was a “family scam” while others accused the Blackstocks of being “gold diggers.” Another person was also perplexed as to why the judge would make Clarkson pay for child support when she has primary custody. All very good points!

Though there have been rumors of Clarkson being ready again for love, we hope the “Miss Independence” singer takes things slow and lawyers up with the prenup next time. We would certainly hate to see her get burned again.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Insulted’ Kelly Clarkson ‘Fuming’ After Being ‘Snubbed’ For Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Wedding?

‘Terrified’ Kelly Clarkson ‘Teetering On The Edge’ Amid Messy Divorce?

Drew Barrymore Feuding With ‘Rival’ Kelly Clarkson Over Competing Talk Shows?

Lindsie Chrisley Announces Divorce Amidst Legal Woes, What Estranged Dad Todd Has To Say

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.