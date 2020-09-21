Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Drove Marie Osmond To Quit 'The Talk' News Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Drove Marie Osmond To Quit 'The Talk'
Truth About The Rumors Surrounding Tom Cruise And Mission Impossible 7 Celebrities Truth About The Rumors Surrounding Tom Cruise And Mission Impossible 7
Report: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce "Imminent" Celebrities Report: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Divorce "Imminent"
Michelle Obama Confesses: ‘I Wanted To Push Barack Out Of The Window’ News Michelle Obama Confesses: ‘I Wanted To Push Barack Out Of The Window’
News

Brandi Glanville Calls 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Co-Star The C-Word On Twitter

Brandi Glanville smiles in a white dress against a black background
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Brandi Glanville has had it with one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, and she's letting everyone on Twitter know just how she feels. Glanville's ongoing feud with Camille Grammer-Meyer has resulted in a few messy blow-ups before, but this latest might be the most vicious.

Brandi Glanville Calls Out Camille Grammer-Meyer

Glanville and Grammer-Meyer have fought and feuded in the past. Glanville, who originally appeared on the show's second, third, fourth, sixth, ninth, and tenth seasons, has also been involved with the ongoing drama surrounding Denise Richards. The two have taken several shots at each other through Twitter, but the latest slam is a new level of harsh.

This past July, Grammer-Meyer took a shot at Glanville's appearance on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and questioned her motives for appearing on the show. She also called out Glanville for "playing the victim" and being "the true predator" in her numerous conflicts.

This isn't even the first Glanville's dropped the c-bomb on her old castmates. In 2015, she joined Howard Stern on his show and held very little back when it came to her feelings about the other Real Housewives. “But here’s what sucks and this is why they’re [expletive],” she told Stern. “Because they’re saying I got fired, and I’m in the process of moving, trying to rent a house for my two children, and no one will rent to me because they don’t think I have a job … I’m stressed definitely. I have so much on my plate, we have to move — I don’t know where we’re moving to. I have two weeks.”

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

Nicole Kidman Refused To Perform With Husband Keith Urban For The ACM Awards?