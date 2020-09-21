Brandi Glanville Calls 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Co-Star The C-Word On Twitter

Brandi Glanville has had it with one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars, and she's letting everyone on Twitter know just how she feels. Glanville's ongoing feud with Camille Grammer-Meyer has resulted in a few messy blow-ups before, but this latest might be the most vicious.
Glanville and Grammer-Meyer have fought and feuded in the past. Glanville, who originally appeared on the show's second, third, fourth, sixth, ninth, and tenth seasons, has also been involved with the ongoing drama surrounding Denise Richards. The two have taken several shots at each other through Twitter, but the latest slam is a new level of harsh.
This past July, Grammer-Meyer took a shot at Glanville's appearance on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and questioned her motives for appearing on the show. She also called out Glanville for "playing the victim" and being "the true predator" in her numerous conflicts.
This isn't even the first Glanville's dropped the c-bomb on her old castmates. In 2015, she joined Howard Stern on his show and held very little back when it came to her feelings about the other Real Housewives. “But here’s what sucks and this is why they’re [expletive],” she told Stern. “Because they’re saying I got fired, and I’m in the process of moving, trying to rent a house for my two children, and no one will rent to me because they don’t think I have a job … I’m stressed definitely. I have so much on my plate, we have to move — I don’t know where we’re moving to. I have two weeks.”