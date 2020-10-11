Brandi Glanville Begging Heather Locklear To Join 'Real Housewives'?

What's Really Going On With The 'Real Housewives' Franchise

Here’s what Gossip Cop discovered. There is a chance Brandi Glanville would want Heather Locklear to join the cast of the RHOBH. Locklear isn’t exactly a stranger to television and has a good fan base. But Locklear’s rep denies that she will be a part of the popular series. In regards to Locklear’s role in the dispute between Glanville and Denise Richards, it was reported by Page Six that Locklear did reach out to Glanville amid the reality star’s fallout with Richards. So it would seem that Glanville and Locklear are on good terms, but that doesn’t mean the Melrose Place star is joining the Real Housewives franchise.