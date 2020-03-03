Bradley Cooper Asking Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively To Help Him Find Love?

Truth rating: 0

Is Bradley Cooper really asking Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to help him find love? That’s the storyline in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we’ve learned the truth.

“Bradley’s A-List Matchmakers” reads a headline in the latest issue of Heat. The accompanying article says Cooper is having trouble in the dating department following his split from Irina Shayk last year. An alleged source tells the outlet, “He’s a difficult guy to date due to his prickly personality, which is why he’s got Blake and Ryan scouting a list of potential prospects.”

From there, the supposed insider says Reynolds and Lively have put together a criteria for their single female pals hoping to become Cooper’s girlfriend. “A girl who’s smart and sexy, with a great sense of humor, and a strong sense of self,” explains the suspicious tipster.

None of this is true. For starters, Cooper is spending the next several months shooting the movie Nightmare Alley, which is being filmed in Buffalo and Toronto. During a break from shooting this week, Cooper was spotted spending time with his daughter in New York City. The actor is currently focused on work and raising his child. When he’s not on location, he’s on daddy duty. That doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for dating.

Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the situation, who confirms the tabloid’s article is completely made up. Reynolds and Lively aren’t playing matchmaker for their famous friend. It should be noted, Heat has a habit of pushing this phony theme. We previously busted the outlet for falsely claiming Gwyneth Paltrow was helping Jennifer Aniston find a boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the publication has also been guilty of making up stories about Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, Lady Gaga. Last year, the tabloid wrongly reported that Cooper and Gaga were hiding out at her Malibu mansion to lay low amid their so-called “romance.” As Gossip Cop has confirmed countless times, the former co-stars have never been romantically involved. The singer herself has refuted the rumors in several interviews.

Prior to that, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for falsely claiming Cooper and Gaga were recording a song for her new album. The singer announced this week that her upcoming album, Chromatica, will be released in April. Her A Star Is Born co-star isn’t involved. The tabloid has no idea what’s going on with the actor personally or professionally.