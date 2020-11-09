Bradley Cooper Reportedly Left Lady Gaga 'In Tears'

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Lady Gaga was reduced to tears following her romance with Bradley Cooper. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor when it first came out, so let's now take a closer look at the tale.
Last November, Life & Style asserted that the singer was struggling at the time because of her heartbreak over her former co-star. The tabloid stated that 2019 was “the worst year” of Gaga’s life so far because Cooper broke her heart. An insider explained that "after winning a bunch of awards for A Star Is Born,” Gaga had high expectations for the year. “But,” the source revealed, “instead, she experienced one disappointment after another.” The tipster noted that it was just “an extremely difficult period for Gaga."
The publication alleged that Gaga and Cooper dated following their splits from their respective previous partners, Christian Carino and Irina Shayk. The outlet then claimed that the Silver Linings Playbook actor “got cold feet” once the relationship turned more serious. "He couldn't make up his mind about what he wanted,” the unnamed informant divulged. Everyone was “talking about how he strung Gaga along," the source said. "The emotional roller coaster caused a lot of tears."
Gossip Cop however corrected this phony narrative. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper never dated, therefore the singer was never “in tears” over a failed relationship with the actor. The former castmates’ moving performance in A Star is Born has spawned tons of theories that the two were deeply in love in real life, but in this case, art didn’t imitate life. In 2019, the singer stated during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle that her performance with the actor was “orchestrated” to give off that impression.
I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course, we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars.
Additionally, Gaga is now in a relationship with Michael Polansky. As for Cooper, the Hangover star is reportedly single, but he was spotted on the beach with Jennifer Garner over the summer, which seems to have drawn the tabloids' attention away from the pop star. In short, Gaga and Cooper were not attached romantically. In regards to Life & Style, Gossip Cop has busted the tabloid for incorrectly reporting about Gaga and Cooper before.
Two years ago, we debunked a report from the magazine that alleged that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga “fell in love” with each other. Last June, the same publication argued that the artist's friends actually tried to keep her from dating Cooper. None of these reports were remotely true. For more bogus stories we've busted about the entertainers, check out one of our rumor roundups of the most outlandish gossip we've investigated.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.