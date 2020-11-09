Bradley Cooper Reportedly Left Lady Gaga 'In Tears'

The Truth Behind Gaga And Cooper's 'Romance'

Gossip Cop however corrected this phony narrative. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper never dated, therefore the singer was never “in tears” over a failed relationship with the actor. The former castmates’ moving performance in A Star is Born has spawned tons of theories that the two were deeply in love in real life, but in this case, art didn’t imitate life. In 2019, the singer stated during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for Elle that her performance with the actor was “orchestrated” to give off that impression.