Bradley Cooper, Renée Zellweger Had A Sleepover After The Oscars?

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Bradley Cooper and Renée Zellweger really have a secret sleepover after the Oscars earlier this month? That’s the absurd claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

The two stars dated from 2009 to 2011 before ending their romance, but had a friendly reunion at the Academy Awards when they were photographed chatting together. Woman’s Day has decided to create a crazy narrative out of their brief encounter at an awards show. Describing Cooper and Zellweger’s run-in as a “intimate reconnection,” a supposed source says, “Renée later told friends it was up there with winning the Oscar. Talk about everything happening all at once! She has always thought of Bradley as the one that got away.”

The unknown source continues, “Renée and Bradley have really only spied each other sporadically over the past few years and she was understandably anxious about seeing him at the awards. But Bradley went to say hello as soon as he could and told her he was so in awe of her performance in Judy that he’d watched it twice. Renée really appreciated his kindness and admitted later she had stomach flutters as soon as she saw him approach.”

From there, the anonymous insider insists that Cooper started “flirting” with Zellweger at an Oscars afterparty “to test the water,” and the actress was “certainly receptive” to his charms. “Things became extremely flirtatious as the evening went on. Renée went back to Bradley’s Pacific Palisades mansion and apparently they stayed up talking until 4am. She was on a high the next day and told pals that Bradley’s adamant he’s a changed man and wants to pick up where they left off.”

The tabloid’s article is a total work of fiction based on a single photo of the two stars chatting. Last week, Gossip Cop busted OK! for falsely claiming Cooper and Zellweger were secretly dating again. That story was also invented after the pair was photographed together. Zellweger’s spokesperson laughed off the premise, while a source close to Cooper assured us the two simply greeted each other at the Oscars. No romance has been rekindled. We ran this latest storyline by our trusted sources, who assure us there was no secret sleepover following the Academy Awards.

It should be noted, Woman’s Day makes up so many stories about Zellweger’s love life that it’s losing track. In December, the outlet insisted Zellweger was developing a romance with Colin Firth. The following month, the tabloid said Zellweger was in a love triangle with Firth and Tom Cruise. The tabloid has now dropped that insane scenario in favor of this new one involving Cooper. It’s all nonsense.