Bradley Cooper, Renee Zellweger Secretly Rekindling Romance?

Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger dated for two years before they broke up in 2011. Last year, a tabloid claimed the former secretly rekindled their romance. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story. Here’s what we uncovered.
Last February, OK! reported that Cooper and Zellweger had reunited after bumping into each other during awards season. “The timing was perfect since they're both single. Once they got to chatting, it was clear to both of them that the chemistry was still there,” an insider revealed.
The source continued, Cooper "ended up inviting her out to dinner and she accepted right away," which the insider claimed led to several more secret dates. Gossip Cop did question where or when these alleged “hush-hush” dates took place since the former pair weren’t spotted out anywhere together.
Also, given the two’s status as individuals, the paparazzi would’ve taken any opportunity to snap a photo of the former couple. Still, the informant insisted the romance was “very low-key and neither of them is getting too carried away. But Renee's cautiously optimistic that they could have what it takes to make it work this time. Bradley's excited to be giving things a chance too.”
The only piece of truth to the tale was that Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger did reunite at the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony where the two were also photographed having a cordial conversation. Gossip Cop, however, explained that the rest of the narrative was incorrect. A rep for the actress laughed off the tabloid’s report while a source close to Cooper assured Gossip Cop that article was false.
Additionally, it’s been almost ten years since Zellweger and Cooper dated and both celebrities have moved on after their two-year relationship. As of recently, Cooper and Zellweger are both single, but the Hangover actor is focused on raising his daughter, Lea, while Zellweger seems content as a single woman. While some couples have gotten back together, Gossip Cop doubts this will be the case for the former partners.
Gossip Cop wasn’t surprised by the phony romance report from the tabloid when it has been busted by us in the past. In 2019, OK! alleged Bradley Cooper broke up with Lady Gaga because of the media attention. Gossip Cop clarified that the story wasn’t true because Cooper and Gaga were never dating or romantically involved. Last year, the magazine also contended Cooper privately dated Ana de Armas, which Gossip Cop also debunked as a false story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.