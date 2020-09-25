Bradley Cooper Opens Up, Shares Untold Story: Report

What part of this is untold? The almost definitely made up quotes from the so-called “source?” Besides, if we’re really to believe this person, then they went and told a tabloid something that their supposed friend likely told them in confidence. Despite the source’s claim that the actor hoped hearing his story would inspire other “young actors,” there's almost no chance in the world that someone as private as Bradley Cooper would tell friends intimate details about his life in the hopes that they’d share it with OK! of all places. A fake source, but some real facts? That’s what we call complicated.