Here’s Why Bradley Cooper Has Major Issues With The Paparazzi

Gossip Cop is intimately familiar with Cooper’s issue. We exclusively broke the news of his lawsuit against the French tabloid Oops in 2015 after the outlet published details about his then-burgeoning romance with now ex-wife Irina Shayk. We were also the only outlet to call out the breach of Cooper's privacy when photographers secretly snapped photos of him and his daughter at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in October. Many outlets declared it a "public appearance" with his child, but he was unaware any photos were being taken. Both of those cases provide direct insight into why the star seems to have it out for certain publications.